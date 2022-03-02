As the first 2022 Heritage Music Series session kicks off this Friday night, it will be a "homecoming" for performer Laurel Lewis.
Lewis is a native of Laurel County and has previously performed at Thursday Night Live, World Chicken Festival and other local events - under the name of Madison Lewis. She and her family moved to Nashville in 2019 so she could pursue a career in music. She changed her performing name to "Laurel" in honor of her home county in Kentucky a year ago.
"There's just so many Madison Lewises out there, so I changed my name in honor of my home area," she said.
Lewis is excited about returning to her hometown to perform in the Kentucky Heritage Music series.
"I'm thrilled. I have not performed in London since 2017, since my first album came out in September 2017," she said. "It will be so good to see family and friends that I haven't seen in a while."
Lewis is the first of two performers slated to take the stage on Friday night, with Lewis's show starting at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Hills theater, off Tom Jensen Highway. Although she will perform some of her newer songs, she will fall back on some of the familiar songs that people in the area have heard before.
"I will perform 'Unfamiliar Days' and a new one - 'The Maze'," she said. "I call myself Americana although I definitely have more classic country than before."
Part of that could be attributed to her most recent work with singer/songwriter/producer Rodney Crowell. Crowell was big in the music scene, with five top hits in the 1990s.
"What I'm doing now is studio work with him," she explained. "I'm getting to hear all these songs that are going to big albums, I get to hear all the behind-the-scenes of what's going on with hit artists, and I say, 'I want to do that. I want to write some hit songs as well.' He encourages me to do everything I want because he believes I can."
Another new song Lewis will bring to the Heritage Hills theater stage is one entitled "Hotel Bar Soap."
"This is a story of advice-giving to someone leaving a city," she said. "The singer is leaving town and here's some advice to them - always keep some change in console, and keep a journal and a pen."
Lewis was recently named one of Kentucky Country Music's Top New Music Acts to Watch in 2022.
Lewis's show will be followed by a performance by Grayson Jenkins, a Greenville, Kentucky native who began writing and performing during his senior year at the University of Kentucky. He gained popularity in the Lexington area and was a regular performer at a local bar for four years. His latest album is entitled "Turning Tides." Jenkins credits his influences to classic country stars of the past such as Don Williams, John Prine, Keith Whitley, to name a few.
Lewis said she has never met or worked with Jenkins before, although they both "move in the same circles" in their music careers, but she is looking forward to performing with him this Friday night.
"Essentially, this is a coming back home performance for me," she said. "I'm excited to have a night of acoustic entertainment that London needs and deserves."
Tickets for Friday's concert are still available for $10 each and can be obtained by visiting www.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the concert. Concessions will also be available for purchase during the show, as well as souvenirs and albums from the performers.
