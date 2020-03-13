NCAA cancels all remaining winter, spring championships

The NCAA has cancelled all remaining winter and spring championships.
NCAA Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced the decision on Thursday afternoon. The Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
"The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," a release said.
