Within the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, we are fortunate to house the Kentucky Nutrition Education Program, two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that provide nutrition-related educational resources to limited-resource audiences. The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP-Ed) help them live high quality lives and raise healthy families.
NEP is in all 120 Kentucky counties. Cooperative Extension agents and NEP assistants deliver educational programs to help improve the health outcomes of some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. We teach a variety of audiences how to improve their diets, stretch their food dollars, increase their physical activity and safely handle and store food. We also support community efforts that provide limited-resource audiences with better access to healthier foods and help community members increase their physical activity.
Our programs produce positive results. Here are some of the highlights from our 2019 survey of adult participants:
- 97% reported improvement in at least one aspect of their diet.
- 92% improved their food safety practices.
- 91% showed improvement in managing their food resources.
- 84% increased their physical activity.
To find out more about local Nutrition Education Program educational offerings, contact the Laurel County Extension office.
