Nesco Resources hosts ribbon cutting after moving to new location

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 15, 2022 @ 6:45 pm
Photo submitted
Nesco Resources had a ribbon cutting on June 17 as they moved to a new location in London. Their new location is 108 South Plaza, next to Minuteman Press.
