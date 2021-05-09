A London student was recently awarded a scholarship through the Educational Foundation of the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Tim Neukom who attends Murray State University was awarded a KyCPA Educational Foundation Scholarship.
KyCPA awarded $66,000 in scholarships to 43 college students studying accounting and more than $23,500 in John E. Brown scholarships awarded to 14 college students studying accounting through the Community Foundation of Louisville.
Neukom's parents are Wayne and Susan Neukom of London.
