Sept. 11, 2001
That date will be remembered as the worst on-land attack of the United States - an attack that left thousands of people and first responders dead from four planned terroristic acts.
The date was later named as "Patriot Day" to honor the unity of Americans following that fateful day.
Since that time, Cash Express locations across the region have shown their appreciation for all first responders by presenting various agencies with cupcakes and/or cakes, and despite the COVID-19 restrictions, still carried on the tradition set in 2002.
On Friday morning, staff with the two Cash Express locations in London rose early and made their visits to local first responders to honor their service to their communities. Participants from the two Cash Express locations were: Tiffany Hubbard, Cindy Todd, Martha Anderson, Lynn Dye and Shawn Carroll. Also participating was Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield.
