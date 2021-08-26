A new bike route has signage posted throughout Laurel County and London -- the Cycling Capital of Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is funding the placement of roadside signage on Kentucky's new U.S. Bicycle Route 21 (USBR). The project began in July and is expected to continue through the fall spanning through 10 counties and 15 communities.
The route comes into Laurel County on KY 233 on the southend of the county. It follows KY 1223 and goes over to Slate Ridge Road before crossing of US 25 and jumping on to KY 552. It comes down Main Street in London and turns off on KY 80 before going down KY 638. The full map can be found at ridewithgps.com/routes/22182385.
Ultimately USBR 21, a national bike route, will begin in Cleveland, Ohio and end in Atlanta, Georgia.
USBR 21, also known as the Daniel Boone Bike Route, begins at the Cumberland Gap and extends 265 miles to the southside of the Ohio River in Maysville, Kentucky. Passing through the historic Cumberland Gap and foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, it crosses through 10 counties: Bell, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison, Clark, Bourbon, Nicholas, Robertson and Mason. The route follows much of the original "Boone Trace", the historic trail established by Daniel Boone in 1775 marking the first road to land west of the Appalachian Mountains.
"Kentucky is now ranked as one of the top five states with the most miles on the U.S. Bicycle Route System," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "By partnering with community members, the cabinet has earned designation for U.S. Bike Routes 21 and 23, creating new north-south connections with its neighboring states. When we grow the U.S. Bicycle Route System, we're giving residents and tourists alike greater access to alternate modes of transportation. As a recreational cyclist, these new markings are truly signs of progress and there's still the opportunity to do more to elevate our bike and pedestrian network."
The U.S. Bicycle Route System develops partnerships between transportation agencies, bicycle and trail organizations and volunteers. The Adventure Cycling Association partnered with the Friends of Boone Trace, Inc. to design and implement USBR 21.
"The historic Boone Trace began the 'Westward movement' of our country," said John M. Fox, MD, President, Friends of Boone Trace, Inc., "This directional signage will guide bicycling tourists safely through scenic byways while passing many historical points of interest along the way. Bicycle routes also attract visitors to explore Kentucky's towns and engage in other outdoor adventures in the Appalachian region that contribute to the local economy."
The trail route was developed over the course of four years by the 501c-3 organization Friends of Boone Trace, Inc., in partnership with Berea College's Entrepreneurship for the Public Good Program. Students researched the route and evaluated it for both safety and unique features. The approved route is designed for bicycle touring showcasing low-volume country roads, diverse terrain, picturesque vistas and significant historic sites, including Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, Pine Mountain Resort Park, Levi Jackson Park, Fort Boonesborough State Park and Blue Licks Battlefield State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.