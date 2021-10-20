Business continues to grow in the Laurel area, with several new and expanded offerings to create jobs and opportunities in the community.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced several new businesses in the area set to open soon.
• A new FedEx Ground annex building is in final stages of construction in Greer Industrial Park. This is an expansion to the distribution facility in the Pennington Industrial Park on West KY 80. This new facility will create 125 new full time and part time jobs. FXG is actively hiring and training in preparation of the Nov. 12 opening date. You may apply on the FedEx website.
• Movement Mortgage has five locations across the state, including a branch in London. Shannon Herron Weaver, a veteran in the mortgage industry, offers 20 years of experience for homeowner loans or refinancing heads this branch. Visit their FB page for more info or call 312-1232.
• Do you need peaceful time away from your hectic schedule? A romantic date night, anniversary celebration, a girl’s getaway or an opportunity to embrace nature? New and now open Fannie Carol’s Popup Picnic. A luxury picnic experience is now available in the London area and ready to create memories. Call 859-494-0661 or visit their FB page.
• Coming soon to 1905 N. Main Behind the Ball Polishing and Detailing, London’s first high speed aluminum and stainless polish shop. Behind the Ball Polishing can bring back the shine to semi wheels, pontoons or anything aluminum or stainless. Call Trevor Helton at 231-8885 for a free estimate.
• A much needed service is coming soon to new Hwy. 30 near Family Dollar in the Greenmount area. The Barn gas station has broken ground for their new gas station. The Barn will be the only gas provider on new Highway 30, a high traffic area for commuters and residents. This addition will be a convenient stop for gas, snacks, deli food, and assorted groceries. Stay tuned for updates.
• One brand of the popular sheds, tiny houses, garages, playhouses and different outdoor structures are manufactured right here in London. Cedar Holler is manufacturing off Hal Rogers Parkway on Westinghouse Drive. Cedar Holler has a local display lot next to Harbor Freight where you can rent to own or purchase a locally made structure. Contact them at 416-7076.
• Under construction and opening soon is Blue Mountain Hemp, to be located at 1945 N. Laurel Road, near Pittsburg Marine. This will be a convenient location for vape products, CBD oil and tobacco. A late October opening is planned.
• New and now open is Cedar Chest Embroidery & Home Décor, located at 9727 US 25-E across from the entrance to Sweet Hollow. Cedar Chest features Candleberry candles, custom clothing, home décor and embroidery. Hours are10 a.m. till 7 p.m.
• Purple Dragon Vape Shop and Lounge has a new location open at 5970 US 25-South in Lily and a second location coming to 1903 North Main Street in London. Two convenient locations can supply you with for vape juice, mods, coils, jewelry and more. Call 770-5097 for more information.
• Isabelle Blooms, formed by London flower mother and daughter growers, Vicki and Laura Walters, is the perfect seasonal flower supplier for weddings, special events or just a way to bring cheer into your life. Contact them on FB.
• Studio 206, in downtown London, has renovated the entire interior of the building, creating different photography areas such as a white room, furniture and props. Events are planned for Boo on Main and Santa will be visiting during Christmas on Main. Stop in the see the new additions. Message on FB for more info.
• Aquamarine Massage in downtown London, has relocated down the road to 1789 N. Laurel Road at La Belle Salon, near Pittsburg Marine. Call Julie Garrison at 260-1064 for a therapeutic or specialty massage.
• The new London Urgent Care at 1914 W. Hwy. 192, between office depot and Fiesta Mexicana, is nearly completed and soon they will be ready to provide walk in medical services. London Urgent Care will be open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including holidays beginning the first of November.
