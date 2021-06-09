The interest in large businesses and small businesses locating in London continues to grow with 22 projects reported during May 2021.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced several new businesses coming to the area, including formerly vacant buildings that will soon boast storefronts. She also announced some changes to existing businesses in the area.
• The Sun Buffet building, just off KY 192 near Regency Cinema 8, closed during the pandemic but will soon offer a Lexington-affiliated Urgent Care facility. This medical treatment center specializes in walk-in services with flexible office hours. Demolition of the former restaurant has already begun.
• Native Laurel Countian and attorney Conrad Cessna has left Croley, Chaney, Foley, Smith & Cessna law firm, and has joined with Tyler George to form Cessna & George Law Firm. Their new office is located at 818 South Main Street across from London Funeral Home. They can be contacted at 606-770-5400.
• The McKnight Plaza is getting three new businesses at 1501 South Main Street location across from Ormsby's. Cybertek Computers will locate in Suite M, with owner Barry Wilkinson opening the computer supply and service company in the near future. Suite K will feature Geeky Gamez, which will be the hot spot for those who collect Hot Wheels, comics, Pokémon, toys, games, action figures and more to visit to add to their collection or start a collection. UltiMutt Pet Grooming, operated by Roxanne, will be locating in Suite O, with expected opening date later this month. Large and small dogs are accepted - contact Roxanne at 877-3188.
• Little Taste of Jamaica is London's newest food truck, which is set up at the former Chinatown location on North Main Street by Edward Jones Investments building. Food selections include authentic Jamaican dishes such as Jerk Ribs and chicken, brown stew chicken, Kingston Jerk chicken sandwich, Ocho Rios and Montego Bay burger or a variety of wings. To order, call 606-305-1486.
• The Royal Social Club, a private member-only entertainment destination that features poker games. The Royal Social Club is located at 124 Black Road behind Eddie's Auto Sales off West KY 80. For more information, call (288) 217-7699.
• The new storefront for Craig Garrett Drywall offers over 20 years of experience in hanging, finishing and repair. Call Craig at 606-309-0841 for an estimate.
• FUSE Behavioral Health & Family Practice at 43 Waco Drive in Shiloh Landing opened on June 1. FUSE will be providing primary care and behavioral health service conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD. Owned by Devin and Tammy Whitehead. Call 606-770-5161.
• Celebrate your special events with Card Our Yard customizable yard signs help announce your birthdays, anniversaries, graduation, new baby or other special days. To order, call 606-260-3103 or visit their social media page.
• The former London Church Furniture property at 345 Sinking Creek Road near the Optimist Center, recently sold and will be the future home of an Indian and Hindu I.S.S.O Temple. Construction should begin in the coming months.
• Taylor Made Sports Academy Indoor Baseball and Softball training facility on Byble Road behind the Fariston Industrial Park is coming soon. Jeff Taylor can work with your athlete to take them to the next level. Offering fielding, speed and agility training and hitting instruction. Call 256-375-6962 for more information.
• Curry Flooring & Tile, LLC is creating a new storefront at 1280 S. Laurel Road, Suite 1 next to Kemper's Furniture, and will specialize in flooring such as tile and hardwood with additional services available such as backsplashes and decks. Their Grand Opening is scheduled for June 19 at 2 p.m.
• The former Harper’s Florist at 318 E. 4th Street has been purchased and construction is underway for a Vape Lounge. Updates will be posted as they occur.
• A new deli/grocery store will soon occupy the vacant Rainbow Cleaners at 1304 S. Main Street. More updates will follow.
• Sophisticuts Salon, in the McKnight Plaza at 1501 S. Main Street is now showcasing clothing and accessories from Whispering Willow inside their salon. Call 770-5031 for more information.
• Pro Service Pressure Washing, owned and operated by local resident, Blake Phelps, is offering pressure washing services for homes, gutters, driveways, patios, decks and garages. Text or call 606-767-6576 for a free estimate.
• Pet Perfection Grooming and Doggie Daycare, at 1106B S. Main Street at the former Hast Dental location, is ready to groom your pet or provide day care for your dog. FMI call 606-765-3183
• The Taco Bell on West KY 80 near Shiloh's Landing has been demolished and will be rebuilt with a newer, more modern design. The company refurbishes their facilities every 20 years, with the northern restaurant undergoing such a change. Meanwhile, Taco Bell lovers can continue to enjoy their favorite fast-food Mexican choices by visiting the Taco Bell off KY 192 in the Walmart shopping plaza.
• A London traditional restaurant facility has been purchased and is currently being demolished for future development. The original Dairy Dart building and other buildings on that property are being torn down and will soon feature a new development on that 7-acre parcel.
• London Eye Care, an affiliate of KY Eye Institute, at 130 Thompson Poynter Road, Suite 1 is expanding and taking the former Oakley Chiropractic space. London Eye Care offers a full range of services including routine and specialized eye care with an in-house optical boutique. Call 606-878-2012 for more information.
• Hometown Medicare Market & More, your local provider of Medicare advantage plans, prescription drug plans, medical supplements and well as dental and vision plans, has relocated to 1108 S. Main Street next to Southern States. Call Brokers Darlene and David Coffey at 669-8179 or Pat Murphy at 309-1617.
