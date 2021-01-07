Several new businesses will be part of the Laurel community, as announced last month by the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority.
Paula Thompson, executive director, said business continues to boom throughout the county as the new year begins.
One of the most anticipated is Harbor Freight, which originally planned to open before Christmas. Construction delays, however, postponed that until Saturday, Jan. 19. Harbor Freight offers quality discount tools and equipment to assist those Do It Yourself-ers as well as the professional builders and mechanics.
The former Levi Lanes bowling alley has undergone many changes over the past several years and will add the Grace Health Levi Center clinic and pharmacy later this year. The clinic will open in February, with the pharmacy scheduled to open in mid-summer.
• Sweet & Simple offers cupcakes, smash cakes and wedding cakes and to satisfy the sweet tooth in everyone. For more information, contact Heather Jackson at sweetandsimpleky@yahoo.com or on Instagram or Facebook.
• Hannah's Nail Salon will be locating at 219 London Shopping Center behind Pizza Hut. This salon offers dip powder, gel and regular manicures and pedicures for men and women. It is set to open in February.
• The Play Truck will be a part of the Block 300 offerings and will offer a mobile play studio for children and families. Activities will include infants from 9 months and up. This mobile unit offers interactive classes focusing on art, music and physical movement.
• The Flourish Factory is a non-profit focusing on women's workshops and will be based in the Block 300 development on Main Street. Announcements of classes and workshops will be announced soon.
• The housing shortage is being aided by the construction of two apartment complexes on Pepperhill Drive, off KY 192. These two luxury apartments offer six three-bedroom apartments with a one car garage. Construction is expected to be completed by Spring 2021.
• Van House Lane will also offer additional housing with construction on duplex apartments underway now. For more information, contact Robinette Properties at (606) 231-6570.
• LaDonna's Candy Kitchen specializes in gourmet fudge, roasted candy nuts and other treats. To place your order, contact LaDonna at (606) 309-3187 or their website www.ladonnascandy.com
• South East Insurance Group has opened an office at 1501 West Fifth Street and offers life, home and business insurance. This business is operated by Lane Young and Travis Farris. Contact them at (606) 401-0333. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.
• Holland Salon & Spa has opened at 100 Shiloh Drive at Shiloh Landing and offers color, cuts, dermoplaning and other services. Booth rentals are available. Contact them at (606) 389-5680.
• The City of London has a new phone app that can be downloaded to keep you in touch with news, road closures, events and other information. Access the link to the app at the City of London website.
• Bid Now has opened at 1201 East Fourth Street and will be used as pickup site for auction items such as household items and toys.
• Mom and Daughter's Shop has opened at 1022 North Mill Street and offers a wide selection of household items, electronics, clothing, makeup and other selections. For more information, contact them at (606) 224-4470.
• Backroad Trucking LLC and DB Emergency Services is a tri-axle dump truck company, with the emergency services available to assist in emergencies. For more information, contact Dylan Baker at (606) 682-7217.
• Mel's Cell & More has moved to 1628 South Laurel Road and offers cell phones and service without contracts. For more information, call (606) 878-1680.
• Dogwood Market at 320 East Fourth Street carries a wide selection of clothing, household items, food, gifts, children's items and more. Check out their inventory on their Facebook or website or call (606) 877-1820.
• Kentuckiana Alarms Inc. provides home security and has moved to 440 Old Whitley Road, Suite 248. Contact them at (606) 864-5598.
• Construction has begun at Greer Industrial Park for a 200,00 square foot distribution center for JRD Systems LLC that will create 200 new jobs and is expected to open in November 2021.
• Vendors Mall in London, located on North Main Street, closed their doors on Dec. 31, after 20 years of operation.
