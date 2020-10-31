The London and Laurel County community is booming with new businesses - even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calls from businesses looking to locate in London or new businesses popping up are abundant, according to Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority.
"We had 16 new businesses locate here, just last month," Thompson said. "In the midst of the COVID pandemic, that's excellent that people are looking to open businesses here in the county."
Some of the new businesses include:
1. Buff City Soap will open in the former location of Sleep Outfitters/Blockbuster location at 1698 Hwy. 192-W and will offer scented, handmade plant based soaps and skin care products that will be made daily on the site. Products available will be soaps, bath bombs, body butters, laundry soap, shower products, lotions, face creams, hair care, face serums, shave products, scrubs, pet soaps and more. A March 2021 opening is planned, with hiring beginning at the first of the year.
2. Front Line Public Safety Equipment Co. is locating next door to Paperdolls at 1280 South Laurel Road, Suite 3, off U.S. 25-South near Levi Jackson Park entrance. A full line of uniforms and equipment for police, fire, EMS, tactical, medical, industrial and corporate will be offered. Front Line will be open to the public and will also carry a full line of PPE. flashlights, concealment holsters, outdoor clothing, boots, athletic shoes and shirts. Front Line Public Safety Equipment is slatted to open in mid-October.
3. Blended Better Health offers a variety of health-related services such as IV Vitamin infusions, diet/weight management, DOT physicals, Primary Care and TeleHealth, offering relief from many chronic illnesses, hangovers, weakened immunities and pain with the Myers' Cocktail IV infusion. Call 606-657-5883 to schedule an appointment.
4. Full Service Boat and RV Storage will soon be open at its location on Hwy. 192 just past Willie Green Road. This new large bay facility is now under construction and will offer storage for RV's and boats with concrete stores and electrical outlets in each bay. Wash bays, vacuums, restrooms and vending machines with a secure gated entry ensure that your prized possession is in safe hands.
5. The London Tea will add a touch of class to the existing services available in the London area with informal, traditional tearoom and bakery and is looking for a permanent location in downtown London. Until then, owners Abbi and Macayla are providing home services, private parties and catering with their delectable goods. To learn more, visit their Facebook page to schedule your event.
6. L & P Stables is open now and offers horse boarding, riding lessons or horse training. Clients have access to the barn facilities and riding ring and church, family gatherings, weddings or large group events can be scheduled. L & P Stables is located at 2009 West Ky. 1376 in East Bernstadt. They can be reached at (606) 234-5849.
7. Dollar General Store is further expanding its services in the Laurel community with a new store, now under construction, in the Campground area. Applications for jobs are currently being taken and can be accessed by applying at www.dollargeneral.com.
8. Audrey's Country Cookin' food truck is open weekdays at 1102 North Main Street. The bright yellow truck is a bright spot for those who want home style cooking. This food service offers daily specials such as a meat, two sides, homemade dessert and drink for $9. Specials vary daily but include salmon, fried potatoes and pinto beans, fried chicken and mashed potatoes, and homemade chili with cheese. Other items include roast, soups, Salisbury steak, burgers, homemade desserts such as peanut butter pie, carrot cake, chocolate cake and other delectables. Visit their Facebook page or call (606) 687-4178.
9. Dentures Plus of London is open now at 128 London Shopping Center off Ky. 192. Call for a free consultation.
10. Youthful You by Ingrid is a storefront business located at 1022 North Mill Street, Suite 1, inside Allure Hair Salon. Ingrid Minor is a licensed Botox and Latisse provider and has been a PA-C for 17 years and is sharing her passion for helping others feel beautiful and self-confident. For appointments, call (502) 544-5858 or check her Facebook page for more information.
11. Liquidation Gold is open behind the former Clay Building Supply facility off Ky. 192 Bypass at 1689 McClain Lane. This store sells high quality name brand furniture and general merchandise at half or less retail prices. They also carry appliances, hardware, household items, clothing and more. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
12. Sturgeon, Collins CPAs have moved to 1374 Hwy. 192-E, Suite 2 in London with CPAs Wayne Sturgeon and Travis Collins. CPAs Robert Abner and Donnie Cox will remain at the 1075 East 4th Street location and will create a new firm, Abner & Cox PLLC.
13. Chesnut Place, located behind Lowe's off Hwy. 192, will offer 40 acres of retail property to attract future businesses. Contact the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority for more information.
14. Hoskins Medical Center is now a full service family facility and announces the addition of Pediatrician Barry Williams at their facility at 1120 Reuben Street. Call (606) 862-6550 for an appointment.
15. Fit Matters is a new online boutique in London. Courtney Allen, fitness trainer, can help you shed those extra pounds gained during the COVID-19 restrictions or just improve your overall health. Contact her at (606) 309-4381 or visit her Facebook page.
16. Come Together hosted its first-ever event - a fall market - on October 23 and October 24 at their location on 809 Fourth Street, across from E.C. Porters. The shop, formerly known as The Costume Shop and Peddler's Mall, has been transformed into an event facility to host weddings, family and business gatherings.
