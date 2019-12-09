Outdoor Ventures offers a variety of equipment to always make being outdoors an adventure. The business is operated at 1936 East KY 192 by Pioneer Cabins and Sheds with Angela Couch and staff.
Photo by Michael Sliter
Pioneer Cabins & Sheds and owner Doug Begley held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22 and was joined by local dignitaries for the celebration. Pioneer Cabins & Sheds is located at 1936 East KY 192.
New businesses host ribbon cuttings
Photo by Michael Sliter
Photo by Michael Sliter
Jimmy Delmar Barnard, 77, London, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin. Funeral was Tuesday in London Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Hayre officiating. Burial followed at Barnard Family Gardens. The family received friends Monday.
