Despite the ongoing legal battle over whether London or Corbin should claim the property along Exit 29 in southern Laurel County, construction is underway for three new businesses.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced those new businesses as well as several others in her March 2022 update.
The first business to locate on the property that once housed a truck stop is GoTime, a convenience/gas store with drive-thru service. GoTime offers a customer loyalty program and the south Laurel location will be its eighth. Besides gassing up, customers can experience fresh salads, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, breakfast items and more. An August opening is planned.
Moe's Southwest Grill, named for Musicians, Outlaws and Entertainers, will offer 2,300 square feet of Mexican-style foods including burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, nachos for either dine-in or carry out. They also offer catering services.
A new regional office for L&N Federal Credit Union will round out the initial businesses locating in that area. L&N is known for their customer service, great rates and great products. It has been named as one of the best places to work in Kentucky for 2022.
Other new businesses include:
• The Family Barbershop, which will offer services to the entire family. Owned and operated by master barber Teresa Reed, the new business will be located at 5794 South U.S. 25 in Corbin. The facility opened on Tuesday, April 5 and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment only. Call 606-280-5426 for an appointment.
• Dick'll Do It Enterprises is a full clean-out company that removes unwanted items. They specialize in estate cleanout, junk/trash/waste removal and recycling. They are located near Brian's Furniture at 7021 U.S. 25. To reach Dick Brown, call 606-656-6400 or visit his Facebook page.
• The Grace Health Pharmacy is opening in the Levi Center at 934 South Laurel Road, Suite 5. Drive-thru or walk-in services will be offered when they open in mid-summer.
• McDonald's restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 25 (South Laurel Road) and KY 192 is making updates to their building. A second drive-thru lane and reconfigured Play Place and adding more parking. Their drive-thru remains open during the construction, but patrons are advised to use caution.
• The U.S. Forest Service - Daniel Boone National Forest London Ranger District Office at 761 South Laurel Road is closed for the beginning stages of demolition and construction of a new site. Their temporary office will be housed to the US Army Corps of Engineers office located between Holly Bay Recreation Area and Laurel River Dam/Spillway beach area. The closure is due to the widening of U.S. 25, with the new Ranger office located on the same property as the former building.
• South East Kentucky Tree Service specializes in tree removal and tree trimming and now has added excavation work, gravel rock and dirt delivery, septic and sewer repairs, drainage systems and more. For information, contact Derrek at 606-34-9470.
• Gilbert Home and Lawn Services is a professional landscaping company offering competitive prices in the Tri-County area that includes commercial and residential lawn service, window cleaning, mulch and leaf removal. Call Jeremy Gilbert at 606-312-0660.
• Ryde-n-Shine Detailing, located on County Farm Road in London, is available to help you keep your car clean. Contact them at 606-309-8005.
• Laurel native Dr. David Herron has joined Oakley Chiropractic at 212 Thompson Poynter Road with low-force chiropractic techniques for patients of all ages. Schedule an appointment by calling 606-864-1444.
• The Grind Coffee Shop has expanded to add "The Grindin' Space" where patrons can study, pray or relax at their location on 202 East Fourth Street. Call 606-309-6838 for more information.
• Moody Cows, located adjacent to the Town Center, at 420 North Hill Street in London, now offers nachos, taco salad, sandwiches, snacks, drinks and shaved ice with their menu as well as their famous rolled ice cream. Contact them at 606-260-7628.
• Hometown Barns is London's newest portable building provider and has located at 26 Carrera Drive off West KY 80. Hometown Barns is a certified Timberland Barns dealer with a variety of cabins, sheds, barns and garages. Call owners Todd and Traci Callahan at 606-381-2276 for more information.
• Whisky Business Cookies & More is another new business venture making its debut in London. Amy Lawson and Sharon Gibson combine their talents as a home-based bakery featuring custom sugar cookies, special event cakes and cupcakes. They also offer dipped strawberries, cakesicles and more. Visit their Facebook page under Whisky Business.
• Little Taste of Jamaica opened on Monday at their location at 1112 North Main Street, across from Uptown Florist. Offerings such as Jerk chicken and pork, coconut curry shrimp, sandwiches and side dishes all carry the flavor of the tropics and add yet realm of eateries to the London area.
• W.B. Transport's new location in the Greer Industrial Park offers 200,000 square feet of privately owned reverse logistics. This new facility is housed at 77 Springlake Boulevard near the intersection of KY 1006 and U.S. 25. This business will create 150 quality jobs in their first phase. Opening date is set for April 18. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, April 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.