While the Christmas shopping season has begun, London and Laurel County is fortunate to continue to have several new shopping choices as new businesses continue to grow on the local front.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced 12 new businesses coming to the area as well as the re-opening of two restaurants during her monthly economic update for November. That wrap-up, however, also stated that Harbor Freight, currently under construction on KY 192, has experienced some delays and is hoping to open in mid-January rather than in December as was previously hoped.
One new business is celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Habanero Mexican Grill, formerly operating as Cabo's in Shiloh Landing, is located at 41 Shiloh Drive, opened on Nov. 16 and offers outdoor seating or pickup orders at their drive-through window. Family Meal Deals are also available. Contact them at (606) 389-5836.
• Bella's Fashion Boutique opened last week in the London Shopping Center in the former Brookhaven Christian Book store location. This store offers women's and children's clothing and accessories.
• Another store specializing in providing the "looking good" for females is The Silver Nickel, which carries women's and children's clothing, purses, makeup, shoes and "anything girly." Located at 5971 South Laurel Road near the Lily Dollar Store, this new attraction opened on Nov. 14 and are open to serve your special needs. Contact them at (606) 761-1711.
• If you love natural decor featuring wood and rock, then Living Edge Design is just your niche. This business can be found on Facebook and offers unique wood art, tables, cutting boards and rock designs. They can be reached by phone at (606) 401-5530.
• The outdoors meets the indoors at The Emerald Green, which offers one-of-a-kind wooden ornaments, spoons, cutting boards, keychains and more. View and order your special items on their Facebook page or by calling (606) 875-7360.
• Rhett's 25 Auto & Tire has a full service line for your vehicle including alignments, oil change, tires, tire balance and rotation, brakes, suspension work or vehicle detail. Call for more information at (606) 878-5758.
• Creekside Pantry is your one-stop shop for baked goods, kitchen items, cheese and dairy products, fruits and meats that also features deli items such as soup and sandwiches - which are made fresh daily. Creekside Pantry is located at 850 East Laurel Road (East KY 80), just before Sally's Branch Road.
• The Loose Screw Supply Company is a motor inspired apparel company which offers a growing inventory. Check them out on their Facebook page or at www.loosescrewsupply.com.
• Total Property Solutions is a one-call solution to property maintenance, remodeling and property management needs. Contact them at (606) 231-9101 for more information on the services they can provide to you.
• Hair Lab Salon, operated by cosmetologist Ethan Williams, offers color, cuts, facial waxing, lash lifts and tints. Call (606) 401-6553 to schedule an appointment at their location at 1201 East 4th Street.
• The Handy Man can assist you with carpentry or repair work with electrical, roofing, flooring, drywall, painting, mechanics, carpentry or plumbing. Contact them at (606) 515-9437 for an estimate.
• Front Line Public Safety opened on Nov. 30 and is located next to Kemper's at 1280 South Laurel Road, Suite 3.
• Retail and restaurants are in the wings for an area at the intersection of US 25 (South Main Street) and KY 192, where the area is currently being cleared.
• It's Girl Time is expanding its services to include a therapeutic head spa, a blow dryer bar and an infrared Himalayan Salt Cave sauna to their esthetics studio, located at the roundabout on KY 363 (South Whitley Road). Schedule your appointment by calling (606) 309-3008.
• Two favorite London eateries are returning - Mama Rosa's, located in Carnaby Square Shopping Center, has reopened after being closed since June. They specialize in Chicago Styled Cuisine such as Philly cheesesteak, Italian beef bomber or the Chicago dog. Sample their all time favorites by calling (606) 864-0660. Compadre's Local Mexican restaurant, located at 102 North Mill Street, reopened on Nov. 10 for carry-out orders only, and has implemented a new online ordering process that provides better service. Order by phone at 877-1732 or by fax at 862-4313.
Some existing businesses have moved to new locations recently. Salon Forty Four moved from the London Marketplace to Dog Patch Trading Center, off West KY 80. Schedule your appointment by calling 260-3739. Retina Associates of Kentucky has moved to 1075 East 4th Street behind Abner & Cox. Contact 878-0505 for more information. C2G Environmental has moved from South Laurel Road to 1826 River Road. C2G can assist with water damage, fire damage and mold removal and can be reached at 260-8298.
• Buff City Soap, which will be located on KY 192, is set to open on March 8, 2021.
A sad note is the closing of Rainbow Cleaners, 1304 South Main Street, closed on Nov. 9. The long-time business was operated by Judy and Dennis Woods.
The Greer Industrial Park is also sporting a new spec building and the completion of a water tower that will supply the residents of the business park and Fariston area more efficiently.
