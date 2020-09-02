While many businesses across the country are shutting down or struggling to survive amidst the coronavirus pandemic, London remains a bright spot for economic development.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, released the names of some companies expected to locate in the London and Laurel County area in the coming months. Some of those announced during the August wrap-up of the LLCEDA include:
• American Cable of London, a new telecommunications storefront at 1789 N. Laurel Rd in the Oaktree Plaza. Now you won’t have to call an 800 number to get service for Dish, DirectTV and ATT. Call Chris Marcum for more info at 606-712-4203.
• South Central Athletics is coming to London at 1026 N. Mill Street in London near Compadres Mexican Restaurant. Cheerleading, tumbling, and sports fitness classes start the first week of September. Call or text 606-219-3239 for more info.
• Nexthome Adventure and new real estate brokerage is now open at 409 S. Main Street, in London, KY. This mother-son duo (Johnny Jean and Lane Young) will service clients across SE KY. Contact them at 606-224-3333.
• New construction in our area continues at 182 Liperote Way, next to Lipari Energy at the junction of 472 and Hal Roger’s Pkwy. This project will be the future home of a new USDA office in London.
• Foxes Shopping & Delivery, a new service is now available in London. Do you need a professional shopper to drop groceries at your doorstep? Any store, any restaurant or errand. Foxes also delivers for C&P Meats. Delivering to home, office, or campsite. Give them a call at 606-231-1078.
• The Lowe’s entrance and widening project is now complete and provides safer access in and out of the store. Now construction shifts to the 5th Street/Myers-Baker intersection project. Work is underway, starting with the demolition of the vacant Cornerstone Assembly of God Church building on the corner of 5th Street and Myers-Baker Road. A traffic signal is planned at the entrance and 5th Street will be widened to five lanes at this intersection.
• The Dog Patch London Laundromat is under construction at 270 Dog Patch Trading Center.
• Phil’ Er Up Storage, located at the intersection of US 25 and KY 1189 junction is now open for your storage needs. Monthly charges are $60 for 10x12 and $80 for 10x22 units. Stop in and Phil’er up or call owners Larry and John Philpot at 312-6096.
• Activity at the Block 300 in downtown London is ramping up. This mixed-use development renovation has released a final design rendering. Construction on the six apartment flats at Block 300 is in the final stage and applications for residents will be received in October 2020.
• A new restaurant, Local Honey, is coming soon to Main Street in the Block 300 development! Local Honey will be a farm-to-table, locally owned restaurant. Follow our page for exciting updates.
• Are you looking for a special touch in your home or business? Miller’s Millworks, specializing in reclaimed barn wood, flooring and wallboard and beams is located at 744 Watt Nantz Road, East Bernstadt, KY. Stop by or give them a call at 309-0070.
• As previously announced, Farmer’s Pro Hardware store at 1807 N. Main Street, next to Kroger’s, plans to open on September 15.
• CHI St. Joseph Health London’s new Medical Complex is scheduled to open in October.
• RRJ Solutions, a comprehensive counseling agency offering individual or group mental health counseling, substance use counseling, DUI education and intervention and targeted case management for adult and at-risk youth has opened an office at 221 London Shopping Center. RRJ Solutions can aid with food, housing, transportation, education, and job readiness. Give them a call at 862-9556.
• Kentucky Family Practice, at 181 Old Whitley Road behind Texas Roadhouse, is on the move. Effective September 24 they will relocate to 195 Commercial Drive Suite 98, London, between Revolution Physical Therapy and Durham’s BBQ. Dr. William Lester and NP Ruth Ann Combs are ready to serve your families medical needs.
• Serial Grillers & Killer Sweets, located at 316 Dog Patch Trading Post Center, will open their storefront shop on September 1, 2, and 3. They will be serving lunch and have desserts ready for pickup. Follow their Facebook page for updates, menu items or photos of the amazing cake designs. Call 344-1096 for more information.
• Sacred Grounds has a new owner, Rebecca North. Sacred Ground will remain open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. during this transition and is expanding their hours to include Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sacred Grounds will carry the same products, menu, recipes, pricing and Baxter’s beans.
• Harbor Freight of London, a 10,000 square foot discount tool and equipment retailer locating on KY 192, plans to be open in November, in time for holiday shopping.
Other businesses opening or planning to open soon include:
• Angie D’s Cake Shop is opening a pick-up location at 1501 S. Main Street, Suite F. Specializing in birthday and wedding cakes, cupcakes and pies. Contact Angela Hibbard at 606-312-6193.
• Hibbard’s Concessions hot dog and sausage cart is now open. Hibbard’s is offering 20% discount to all military and law enforcement on their lunch combo. They are located across from John Deere at 1501 S Main St., open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
• Rattlesnake Towing and Recovery is now serving London-Laurel County. Contact them for roadside assistance, lockouts or any towing needs at 606-872-7900.
• Studio 206 is a luxury, fine art photography studio which chose downtown London for their new location. Jina LaFary of Jina Lafary Photography and Keshia Amburgey of Elegant Moments by Keshia are co-owners of this studio. Studio 206 is now open and is located at 206 N. Main next to The Abbey Restaurant.
• Rust & Rhinestones Antique Variety Store opened on August 1 at 200 Dog Patch Center. Rust & Rhinestones is a new vendors mall featuring 30 vendors. They will also be selling shaved ice and smoothies. Contact them at 657-5988 for more info.
• Daddy Yo’s Frozen Yogurt has opened a new shop at 192 South US 25 next to Wendy’s. Featuring 19 flavors of shaved ice, soft serve ice cream, snow cream and milkshakes. For more info, call 657-5724.
• Farmer’s Pro Hardware, a good old fashioned hardware store, is coming soon to London at 1807 N. Main Street next to North London Kroger. This is a one-stop shop for Muck, Red Wing, Stihl, Xmark and other name brands.
• Coming soon, Second Chance Bookstore, locating at 203 Van House Lane off Hal Rogers Pkwy. Second Chance Bookstore is a used bookstore providing an unbelievable variety of books that are restocked daily. Contact them at 657-5275 or follow their FB page.
• After being closed 5 years, Sophisticuts Salon has opened a new salon at 1501 S. Main Street. Sophisticuts offers a variety of services such as hair, lashes, brows, microblading, nails, waxing, spray tans and skin care. Owned and operated by Jenna Centers, a former cosmetology instructor. Call 606-224-0858 for your appointment.
• We are pleased to welcome I’m So Fancy Too, an extension of I’m So Fancy. I’m so fancy too will carry Vera Bradley, pet supplies and clothing, home gifts and more. They are located at 468 N. US 25 next to Humfleet’s Mobile Homes.
• Big Mommas Treats Food Truck is now open and featuring shaved ice, ice cream and frozen lemonade. They are ready to serve at a special event. Give them a call at 682-0919.
• Precision Sports at 1681 Barbourville Road offers hitting, fielding, pitching camps, group or private lessons. Contact them at 224-6971.
• In other news, unfortunately, Gordman’s, located at 106 London Shopping Center, is now permanently closed. Gordman's filed for bankruptcy this past March and has conducted clearance and store closing sales since late May when retail businesses were re-opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The Runway clothing store located at 1280 S. Laurel Road has closed their doors permanently.
• The London Store, at 202 N. Hill Street, has closed their storefront. The London will continue to provide custom florals, wedding design and funeral deliveries upon request. You may contact them on their Facebook page. For more info call 312-2688.
