Several new businesses are opening this month, with others relocating.
That was the update from Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority in her monthly update for January 2021.
Butcher's Pub, which will be remodeling the former Dreaming Creek Brewery building on Main Street, is beginning construction currently and is expected to open on March 17. Food and fellowship will highlight the new business with live music or televised sporting events.
London Lighting opened on Monday, Feb. 1 beside Benqueil's Jewelry in Madison Square on South Main Street. It offers a wide selection of lighting for any style of home including chandeliers, mirrors and home decor.
Spectrum Mobile is opening a new store in the London Marketplace on Ky. 192, and joining it will be the Spectrum office formerly located in the London Shopping Center. The new Spectrum office is located beside Hometown Hemp.
Fuson BBQ Company is another eatery that will be located at the London-Corbin Airport in the former Hangar restaurant site. Fuson BBQ Company offers BBQ, pulled pork, brisket and chicken.
For your sweet tooth as well as special occasions, Sweet Dreams is an on-demand dessert business located at 389 J.R. Hinkle Road in the Bush community. Orders can be placed by calling (802) 417-4161.
Ruby Market and a new Sunoco station opened Monday at 1508 South Laurel Road, just past the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. It offers a full service deli, market and gas station.
February 2 marked the opening of Local Honey, a downtown London eatery offering healthy entrees. Local Honey is located in the Block 300 development on Main Street.
Coming soon to London is Sedona Employment Services, which offers high quality, career oriented individuals opportunity to enhance their employment and careers with dependability and dedication. They can be reached at 520-471-3484.
The Dollar General Store continues to expand their availability to the public, and are beginning construction on their 21st store in Laurel County. Their newest store is under construction on American Greetings Road with an expected opening date in March.
Laurel Water District #2 is also adding to their service area with a new 500,000 gallon water tower that will serve residents and businesses in the Lily area.
Another new business is ReLaunched which offers a variety of designer handbags. ReLaunched is located at 2875 South Laurel Road inside Kentucky Wildcat Liquidators and has over 300 selections available for purchase.
The James Rose Building on Main Street is also boasting new business with the location of First State Bank, which is expected to open next month. Also joining that business is Mountain Valley Insurance Company, which will move from their current location near Hardee's on South Main Street.
Harbor Freight officially opened on Jan. 19 on KY 192 and is serving customers. Their opening created 30 new jobs.
Elevate Health and Fitness is also hosting a new location at 59 Bennett Circle in the Sue Bennett Properties off West Fifth Street. For information, call Suzanna at 606 224-3177.
Capitol Performance Bicycles is moving from their current location on Highlands Diversified Road to 350 Burlap Road. Capitol Performance Bicycles is a custom-made bicycle shop. For information, call 606 767-2541.
It's a new name and new location for Aero-Care Home Medical Supply, formerly known as Premier Care. The business is moving to 1364 South Laurel Road, offers medical supplies and equipment and can be reached by calling 878-0009.
Pioneer Cabin Barns has also moved from the junction of Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 192-Bypass to the former Clay Building Supply on the KY 192-Bypass.
Cedar Holler Cabins has also moved and is located across the street from Harbor Freight on KY 192. They have sheds, tiny houses, pole barn and playsets.
Bryan Smith Drywall is now at 1288 South Laurel Road and is ready to serve your needs by calling 606 682-0281.
