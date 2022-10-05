The southern section of the county is getting much attention, with several new businesses, an industrial park and a housing complex being announced.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, outlined many of the new offerings coming to the county in her September economic update — a total of 26 announcements.
The new industrial park will be located in the Lily community on a 40-acre area near Aisin Automotive, off U.S. 25.
Also in Lily is a proposed housing development to be known as The Crossings at Fariston Station. This area will offer building lots, several 8-plex apartments and duplex rentals near the intersection of Fariston Road and Byble Road. A spring construction date is planned.
New businesses at Exit 29 continue to increase.
• Go Time, a convenience store and gas station, is opening this week. It is across from Pilot on the West Cumberland Gap Parkway and will offer gourmet coffee drinks, Chester Chicken and has multiple gas pumps.
• Next to Go Time will be Moe’s Southwest Grill, which will open in mid-October and will offer “Mexican with a twist.”
• The Shell Station, also on West Cumberland Gap Parkway, is currently closed but will reopen under new management in a few weeks.
• L&N Federal Credit Union opened a new branch at 360 West Cumberland Gap Parkway last week. The same customer service and banking services at their other branches will continue at their new location.
Several vacant buildings in the area will soon have new occupants.
The former Wildcat Flea Market off Hal Rogers Parkway, behind Wildcat Harley Davidson, closed earlier this year but will reopen as H.T. Warehousing North. This will be H.T. Warehousing’s second location in the area.
The former Clay Building Supply facility off KY 192 Bypass will be occupied again soon by Maple Crest Farm Fall Market. There you can purchase mums, regular and stackable pumpkins and other seasonal items. They are open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 606-598-8275.
In downtown London, the long-vacant Cook Brothers building will also see new life. Green & Grow Company specializes in yard fertilization, weed control, aeration and seeding, lawn care and mosquito, flea and tick control. They can be reached at 606-864-4196.
RV parks will also soon be part of the London/Laurel landscape.
Laurel Breeze RV Campground will be located on the former Dairy Dart and stockyard property on South Main Street. This facility is for short-term stays and will offer a pet park, splash pad, putt-putt golf, playground and dump station. This facility will accommodate those campers who wish to stay for some of the county’s many activities.
A 25-acre field off County Farm Road and Mitchell Creek Road will soon be transformed into an upscale resort that will host 125 RV stations as well as a manmade lake and pavilion.
Other new businesses and relocations include:
• If a fresh new look is what your business needs, Mullinex Design can help create unforgettable brands. With 17 years of experience, Rick Mullinex is a multidisciplinary graphic designer in the print industry and freelance graphic designer. Whether you need a new logo or website design or T-shirts or social media graphics and branding, contact them for your individual needs. Their Facebook page is Mullinex Designs or email address is rick@mullinexdesign.com.
• Slim Chickens Southern Restaurant is under construction beside Starbucks off KY 192. Slim Chickens offers chicken delights ranging from tenders to wings, sandwiches and wraps and southern sides and salads. A November opening is planned.
• London Academy of Cosmetology is a new private school with state accreditation located at 1106-B South Main Street, across from A.R. Dyche Cemetery.
• Breakfast and lunch options have a new twist with the opening of Java Cafe at 1990 North Laurel Road in the Pittsburg community. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches, donuts and coffee, latte, espresso, smoothie or protein shake are available to get your day off to a great start or a an afternoon treat.
• Also joining the North Laurel Road businesses is Deaton Veterinary Clinic, located at 2074. The grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 24, although scheduling for appointments can be done from Oct. 17. Plan your visit now for wellness appointments, vaccinations, emergency visits, spay and neuter, sick visits and boarding. Call 878-5555 to book an appointment.
• Fantasy Workshop & Escape Rooms is the newest haven for those just wishing to take a break. Unique escape rooms are offset by a retail shop with collectibles, handmade items, custom digital art, oil and water paintings and more to challenge your inner senses. They are open Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Contact them at 606-401-3116.
• Commonwealth Hand and Physical Therapy is opening their fourth location in Kentucky in London at The Shoppes at Center Target. Care for upper extremity conditions involving the hands, wrists, shoulders and elbows and physical therapy for the neck, back, hip and lower extremities are available. Construction is underway now.
• Also in The Shoppes at Center Target will be Sonick’s Nails, planned to open in early winter. They will be located next to Masa restaurant.
• Blanton’s Land Surveying has moved to 202 West 7th Street, Suite 113. The same professional services offered previously has followed them to their new location. Call them at 606-260-8169.
• Frontier Cabins has also moved to 1936 Hwy. 192-East near Hal Rogers Parkway. They offer quality, Amish built cabins, barndominiums, tiny homes and more. Call them at 606-309-0330.
• For a new feel to your car, Mu Shine Detailing Services are here to detail your vehicle and boats. Schedule an appointment by calling 606-224-3301.
• C & C Excavation LLC is a local veteran, family owned and operated business that is ready to assist in your needs. Whether it be excavation, land clearing, demolition, drain system installation or other services, they promote their business as “on time and on grade.” C & C Excavation is fully licensed and insured. Call them at 606-767-2110.
The south end of town is also a target for new businesses.
• Hampton Monument Services has opened at 1482 South Laurel Road next to Ruby Market. Onsite name and date cutting for existing monuments, new monument designing installation, leveling, cleaning and sandblasting are performed for your needs. Message them on their Facebook page or call 606-682-9490.
• Rite-Way Glass has moved to 2875 South Laurel Road near Day Brothers RV. Replace your glass the Rite-Way by calling them at 606-729-8141.
• Pyles’ Concrete has undergone new ownership with Irving Materials Inc. and is now known as imi Concrete. With over 160 plants in a six-state area, imi is your local concrete supplier at 2525 in the Fariston community. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling 606 864-1120.
