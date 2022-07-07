Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced several new businesses and relocations taking place in June and coming in July in her monthly economic update.
• For those with health on their minds, Marshall Lifestyle Medicine will be opening a London office soon at 1914 W. Hwy. 192 next to London Urgent Care. They specialize in Concierge Primary Care, Anti-Aging Medicine, Hormone Management, Men’s and Women’s Aesthetic Medicine, CoolSculpting-Laser Services, PRP & Regenerative Medicine, Weight Management & Health coaching, Pharmacy services like peptides, pellets, supplements & more will be available as well as a Bridal & Party Area.
• London also has a new recording studio. Studio K Productions is a recording studio that offers mixing, mastering, vocal training, videography, DJ services as well as wedding photography, senior sessions, prom sessions and family photography. Check them out at studiokproductions.org or give them a call at 260-438-0757 and let them bring your music or event to life.
• Adventure Pets is coming soon to London and will offer a full selection of pets, pet supplies, professional aquarium installation and service as well as construction and maintenance. The new Adventure Pets, owned by Michael and Cheyanne Lykins, will be located at 1612 S. Laurel Road past the Levi Jackson Park entrance. An August opening is planned.
• Steel Blades Barber Shop, owned and operated by Charli Sheffield-Turner, is opening a new studio at 1656 Hwy. 192-E, across from the Laurel County Public Library. Steel Blades offers hair care for the whole family. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7p.m. For an appointment, call 606-389-5125.
• Ever Aston Boutique is opening a storefront at 108 Shiloh Drive in the Shiloh Landing Complex at Exit 41. Ever Aston offers the latest in trending clothing, jewelry and accessories, custom items, as well as gift registries. Local owner Malori Hoskins is excited to open a boutique in London and says opening day is planned for July 7.
• Partners Steve Davis and Ian Hessell have joined together to open Davis & Hessell Tax Services. A new office downtown is located inside the Charlie Benge Building at 322 N. Main, beside Block 300, and will offer tax preparation, accounting, and representation. This will be a second location for the group with their main office located in Berea. For more information, please call 859-986-1717.
• Aisin Automotive Casting, in the Lily community, has opened a full-service health clinic for their employees and their immediate families. The Aisin Automotive Health Clinic opened on Friday, June 10. It’s located across the street at 4855 E. Hwy. 552, across the road from the Aisin plant. The health clinic partnered with Everside Health as part of their benefits package. This addition will provide easier, convenient healthcare from everything from screenings and prevention to chronic disease management to urgent care. What a fantastic benefit for the employees of Aisin.
• Kentucky Accident and Injury Care, specialists in examining, diagnosing, and treating patients for their injured needs, is expanding, and have opened an office in London at 408 N. Main Street, Suite B, next to BSN Sports. KY Accident and Injury Care is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For an appointment call 606-677-0101.
• Growth and changes are coming for one of our thriving downtown businesses at The Make Space. The Play House, London’s play and art studio located downtown, is a location for messes and magic offering classes, camps, events, and an event space for parties. Owner Megan Angel has expanded services to offer The Play Truck, a non-profit that offer its services for free, can now take their services on the road across Southeastern Kentucky. You may register for classes on the Play House Facebook Page. Call 606-312-1144 for more information.
• London loves entrepreneurs, especially youngsters! We are proud to feature a new service available for every day, special events or parties.
5-year-old MacKenzie has started her own business. You may contact Mackenzie’s Bakery for specially prepared sweets and treats specially prepared by MacKenzie. Follow her Facebook page and begin your order today.
• Local Honey, London’s downtown, chic farm-to-table restaurant, now offers a private detached event space, The Honey Hole. A perfect venue with a lot of character is perfect for your next gathering or celebration. Located on East 7th Street. To reserve call 606-657-5964 or email Rachel.localhoney@gmail.com for more details.
• New and now open, L3 Adventure and Outdoor Sporting Goods Co., owned and operated by Stephen Jones, provides outdoor enthusiasts the equipment they need to make it through an adventure safely. Offering inflatable kayaks to outdoor survival backpacks, L3 has what you need. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3.p.m. They are located at 1022 N. Mill Street Suite #4 beside Compadres and Allure. For information call 606-330-1648.
• 777 Pawn & Gun Shop is coming to 926 N. Main Street, across from Paperdolls. 777 is a pawn shop that will buy sell or trade accept electronics, tools, jewelry, game systems, and more. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For information, call 606-770-5170.
• London local artist, Mia Montgomery Lovins, has rebranded to Mia Lovins Art. Mia offers custom commissioned art, worship speed paining, and group painting parties. Contact Mia Lovins Art at 606-389-0052 or check out her FB page.
• London native Shannon Gray is helping launch the Never Alone Widows Locals - London chapter, which will be helping to join our community’s widow population together for support and healing after the unthinkable. A coffee and chat meeting was held earlier this month. For more information, email:_shannonlgray_ or neveralonelocalslondon@gmail.com for meeting or resource information.
• The KY Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing London Office is now open at 845-A S. Main Street in the Carnaby Square Shopping Center. Roger Schott’s Laurel Circuit Clerk’s office will no longer issue licenses, permits or ID’s. This new regional office will issue standard and REAL ID licenses. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are limited walk ins and appointments are recommended. For more info call 502-564-1257.
• London Barns & Sheds has opened at 51 CVB Drive, next to the old Robo car wash. They have rent-to-own shed, carports, garages, and swing sets. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Call 606-765-9823.
• Nesco Resource staffing agency has relocated to at 108 South Plaza near Minuteman Press on Hwy. 192. Nesco Resource is able to match talent with top career opportunities. Pick out your job today. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or call 878-1988.
• Wildcat Flea Market has been sold and permanently closed. The office is working with the new owners and potential industrial clients to backfill the property and use it to its full potential. Stay tuned for updates.
Here are updates on previous announcements:
- Veteran’s Park, on Mill Street, has completed construction of their pickleball court and two additional general use shelters and are now open.
- The new Dollar General at Saddlebrook on Hwy. 192 is now open.
- Michael's is preparing for their opening in the London area. Merchandise stocking will begin the third week of July, with a late July to early August opening planned.
- London's new U.S. Dept. of Agriculture office at 182 Liperote Way, off Hal Rogers Parkway. Construction is complete and the staff will be moving into their new office in early July.
Thankfully, London continues to grow. Please stop in and welcome these new businesses to town.
