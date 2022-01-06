The economic boom that has defined Laurel County over the past years continued throughout 2021, with several more businesses opening during December. Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced more businesses and future development in her monthly update.
Last week, Thompson announced that Michael's craft and hobby store is locating in London, which is a welcome treat for do-it-yourself fans.
The industrial scene is continuously growing on the local front, with the ongoing preparation for the newest industrial park, Rowland Acres, off KY 192. The Greer Industrial Park has sold out of lots, with four lots selling recently and planned groundbreaking in the spring.
Other facilities planning to open in 2022 are:
• Site construction has begun on West Hwy. 192, across from London Country Club, for London’s new premier 32-acre 55+ active adult community. The Hills at Emerald Greens developed by True Choice Development will feature upscale 40 patio homes, apartment rentals and 60 private lots. Incredible amenities will include swimming pools, a club house, tennis courts, exercise facility, private restaurant, walking path, sandwich and coffee shop, indoor golf simulators and a beauty and barber shop.
• Dowell Family Dentistry, owned and operated by Drs. Stephanie and Chip Dowell, have broken ground on a beautiful 3,400 square foot dental location in London. Dowell Family Dentistry offers cosmetic and family dentistry. They hope to be in their new location by fall 2022. For more information, call 877-1466.
• The Daniel Boone Motocross at 775 Falls City Road, off West KY 80, has new owners and a new vision. MORE, LLC has purchased the 160 acre property and plans to make it a multipurpose entertainment venue. More details will be shared in months ahead.
• Map it Right, LLC, a new land surveying and development firm at 1005 West 5th Street, is ready to assist you with your surveying needs. For more information about their services, give Eric Meade and his team a call at 514-6854.
• Kallio Audiology & Hearing Care of Lexington has opened a satellite office at 1340 South Laurel Road, Suite 103, next to Kempers Furniture. Kallio offers comprehensive hearing evaluations and diagnosis, hearing aid consultations, maintenance and supplies. Contact the London office at 859-368-8893.
• Price and Price Construction has opened a new office on South Main Street across from Sonic. For an appointment, call 620-8868. They do general contracting.
• Altitude Apparel Co. has a new location in downtown at 202 West 1st St behind London City Hall. Altitude Apparel held its grand opening on Dec. 13 at this new location. For hours and updates, follow Altitude Apparel Co.’s FB page.
• The new Esteem Aesthetics & Wellness Spa is adding a new location in London. Taking the former 20/20 Eye Care building at 130 Chera-Lyn Lane, they hope to open in early February. This location offers more space and additional premium services. Call Shonda Durham at 309-3008.
• For added convenience, the Lily community has a new grocery market. The Roadside Market has opened at 7017 US Hwy 25 in the old Dollar General location. Open Tuesday-Saturday. For more info, call 524-2960.
• Also, on the south end of the county, Exit Interstate Realty has opened an office at 1414 American Greeting Road, Suite A. Exit Interstate Realty is one of the fastest growing real estate companies in NA to come to SE KY. FMI contact Adam Hill 261-5043 or Allison Moore at 689-5111.
• CBD Hemp Dispensary, London’s Alternative and Holistic Health Service, has added a second location on the north end of Main Street at 107 CVB Drive, Suite 3. Both locations specialize in full spectrum and isolate CBD, pain free creams and balms and CBD gummies. For more information, call 627-8181.
• Yocum’s Mobile Detailing is ready to help get the job done for detailing your vehicle - cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, semis and campers. You can drop your vehicle off or Yocum’s will come to you. Give them a call at 309-9977.
• Tax time is here, and Integrity Tax Services offers tax and accounting services at 1340 South Laurel Road, Suite 107. Skilled in tax preparation, account tax research and business taxation. Call Debbie Miller at 877-2466 for more info.
• Attention game and toy collectors, Geeky Games has moved and is now located at 1537 South Main Street next to City Nails and South Main Subway. Give them a call at 260-9315.
• And finally, a new location is coming for Bluegrass Class. Moving to 144 London Shopping Center, at the former Daddy Yo’s location, Bluegrass Class Gift Shop has home décor, children’s clothing and shoes, gifts and more! Call 657-5192 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.