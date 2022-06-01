New attractions and services will soon be in London, as well as relocations and expansions of existing businesses.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced two new restaurants coming to the area last week — Slim Chickens and McAlister's Deli.
The trend continues with Fusion BBQ Express, located at 5447 South U.S. 25 in the Lily community, near Aisin Automotive. This new eatery offers brisket, ribs, pulled pork, chicken and burgers with favorite side dishes such as baked mac-n-cheese, collard greens, cole slaw and more. They are open 24 hours a day Monday through Saturday, and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
After a seven-year hiatus, Crooked Creek Golf Course is undergoing new ownership with plans to open the clubhouse restaurant and swimming pool in late summer, and the opening of the golf course in Spring 2023. The property was closed in 2015 but was recently purchased by Randall and Victoria Weddle. The golf course will be open to the public, and club memberships will be available as well.
For new and expectant parents, Baby Vision Prenatal Imaging, LLC has opened at 1340 South Laurel Road, in front of Finley's on May 11. They offer gender determination, belly casting, gender reveal hosting and online boutique gifts and care supplies for the mother-to-be. This is the only 3D/4D/5D sonography studio in the area. For information, call 606 304-4698.
Noah's Ark Veterinary Hospital is the newest addition to the London area and will be opening at 1301 South Main Street, with Joseph Massey, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine heading the facility.
Simply Beautiful Boutique Consignment has opened a storefront at 1201 E. 4th Street, Suite 2. Simply Beautiful will purchase your items upfront, no need to wait to get paid. Accepting men and women’s name brand clothing, designer purses and boutique items in good or excellent shape. Open 10-6 M-F.
The Lovely London Children’s Consignment at 474 Keavy Road, Suite 3, at the roundabout, opened on May 7. Stop in and stock up on clothing for your growing children. Open 11:30-6 or see items on their Facebook page.
Do you need help with tree removal, trimming, house cleanout, mowing or irrigation? Pierce Property Services, LLC is ready to help. They’re licensed, insured, provide free estimates and have 30 years experience. Contact Dennis Pierce at 231-2677.
Also, ready to help is TKN Services, LLC. A family owned and operated dump trailer rental and removal service. TKN Services can also haul mulch, gravel, or other materials. You load it, they will dump it. Serving London, Corbin, Barbourville, Williamsburg and Manchester areas. Give them a call at 765-3861 or 215-0349 for schedules and pricing.
A much-needed service is now open for Laurel and surrounding counties. Offering transport of ambulatory patients or those in need of wheelchair travel. Priority Medical Transport, LLC. is fully insured and extensively trained. All staff are certified in CPR, First Aid, blood-borne pathogen, and defensive driving training. For more information, call 381-4433. Many other services like stretcher service are in the works.
Are you planning a special event and looking for help with balloons? Balloon Décor by Madison is a new, local business specializing in balloon designs from arches, garlands, and columns. Examples and contact link available on her Facebook page.
John Cloud, certified FAA drone pilot and owner of Cloud Aerial Imaging, offers drone photography and videography and marketing videos for real estate, for sale by owner properties and other businesses not only for Laurel County but across the state. Let Cloud Aerial Imaging take your business to new heights. Call 854-5489 for more information.
Fuel Addicted Motorsports is now open in London. Offering UTV/ATV parts and accessories as well as recovery and service to your unit with top-of-the-line products. Call or text 309-8505 for more information.
Backyard Bash Inflatables, LLC is ready to be your supplier of inflatable rentals for parties, events, and festivals, is now open in services London and the surrounding areas. To book your inflatable, call 231-6959.
Pink Cashmere, owned and operated by Jennifer Grimes, is expanding, and relocating to 100 Shiloh Drive, off West Hwy. 80. Pink Cashmere offers full hair and lash services by Krystal Fawbush, Haley Wampler Nicholson, Sarah Vickers, aesthetic services by Chelsea Bradley and injections by Dr. Paula Gill. An early July opening is planned.
Hairspray Salon, London’s downtown contemporary salon, owned by Janet Feltner and Tara Scharf, is relocating to 504 South Laurel Road. Offering the latest trends for men and women including cuts, color, extensions, waxing, eyelash extensions and formal styling. Opening day is set for tomorrow, June 1. Open 9-6 W-F M 11-6 Tu 9-8.
London’s continuously growing athletic program has outgrown their building are moving. South Central Athletics-London will be moving to 772 Old Whitley Road. SCA offers competitive cheerleading and tumbling classes of all skill levels and ages 4-17. If you would like to join SCA you may register by contacting Tabitha McQueen at 219-3239.
