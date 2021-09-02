New businesses and new jobs continue to come to the London and Laurel County area, many of which are slated to open this fall.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced several new and relocated businesses in the August update. Among those were:
• Rite Way Auto Glass, located at 2021 Barbourville Road (KY 229), offers glass repair and replacement for auto, RV, heavy equipment, semis and farm equipment. They offer a free mobile service as well, coming to your home or business to assist your needs. For more information, contact them at (606) 729-8141.
• Julie Taylor has opened Florallen, a unique floral company offering fresh flowers grown from seed and arranged to your taste for special occasions or just to brighten your day. Contact her at (606) 231-1336.
• A senior living community is another addition to the London area. True Choice Development and IGot Communities have partnered to offer a 2-bedroom, 1-car garage home at 306 Johnson Addition off Dixie Street as their premier home in their London-based office. IGot Communities operates in 15 states and serve 600 seniors over age 55 with quality built energy efficient homes with handicapped access. Lawn care and maintenance are provided. For more information, contact Debbie Gilbert at (866) 904-0114.
• Whitley Branch Veterans Park is adding to their many features with four pickleball courts, expected to be completed in late September. The park already offers a walking track, dog park, picnic area, and a disc golf course. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, whiffle ball and badminton and is quickly becoming one of the most popular recreational activities in the country.
• Hacker Brothers Inc., general contractors, well known in the community, is moving to a new site off KY 30. The new facility is currently under construction. They may be contacted at (606) 877-2029.
• MP Events, with owner Maggie Panter, is a new event planning business that can help with your special occasions, ranging from formal business meetings to parties, weddings or small showers. Contact her at (276) 623-3087.
• The Pittsburg community is the newest site of a Dollar General Store that will open in September. The newest addition to the Dollar General chain will be located on U.S. 25 across from Pittsburg Marine. Applicants can apply online for jobs on the Dollar General website.
• Bright View Addiction Recovery offers outpatient, individual and group counseling. They are located at 2645 North Laurel Road, Suite B in the East Bernstadt Medical Clinic. This new facility will create 20 new jobs.
• Chain Reaction Consulting with L. Stephen Hart, CPA - CMA, LLC, can help you plan the future of your business with their new office in the James Rose Building on Main Street. Their office is expected to open this fall.
• London Vendors Market will open on October 1 in their 15,000 square foot space in the Carnaby Square Shopping Center. Business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon till 6 p.m. on Sunday. For information on booth rentals, call (606) 231-8768.
• Enterprise Car & Truck Rental at 151 Marketplace Spur, in front of Lowe's, is now open to serve your needs, whether it be car, truck or commercial vehicle rentals. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Call them at (606) 877-2555 for more information.
• RRJ Solutions has moved to a new location in the former Curry Oil office on South Main Street. RRJ Solutions is a comprehensive counseling service and will open in September. Contact them at (606) 862-9556.
• The new Taco Bell in Shiloh Landing off West KY 80 is set to open this week with the same favorites offered before. The old building was demolished and rebuilt with a new colorful design.
Other new businesses under construction include:
• Twenty Five Dine and Drive, a full service gas and food station on U.S. 25-South across from the intersection with KY 1006.
• First National Bank of Manchester on West Fifth Street across from Myers Baker Road.
• Hometown Bank on North Main Street in London beside the Cumberland Valley National Bank branch.
• London Tobacco Store on East Fourth Street in the former Harper's Florist building;
• Route 25 Vape & Smoke Cafe in Pittsburg;
• Player Development is locating on Byble Road in the Fariston Industrial Park.
• Bluegrass Truck & Trailer, behind Shiloh's off Exit 41;
• 20/20 Eye Care on Myers Baker Road behind Walmart.
Thompson also answered questions regarding the demolition of three properties along South Laurel Road. The Dollar Tree building, South Laurel High School tennis courts and the former Ryder properties have all been purchased by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for road expansion.
