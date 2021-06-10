New county extension agent named for Family and Consumer Sciences  

We would like to welcome Lora Davidson, our new Laurel County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.
Lora was born and raised in Manchester and currently resides there with her family. She has been married to her husband Kevin for the past 16 years and together they have a son – Hunter who is 15 years old and a daughter Abagail who is 12 years old. Lora graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Child Studies as well as a minor in Family Studies. She received her Master’s degree from WKU in Family & Child Studies.
Lora is joining us here at the Laurel County Extension Office after serving as the Harlan County Family & Consumer Sciences Agent for the past 4 years. During her time at Harlan County, she was able to bring new programming to the area, meet wonderful members of the community and work with the Extension Homemakers. Lora is very excited to begin offering programming as we begin in-person classes once again, is looking forward to meeting our clients, and working with the community to address the needs of Laurel County.
Please join us in welcoming Lora to our Laurel County community! When you have the opportunity, introduce yourself, plan to serve as leaders and willing volunteers as she works to develop programming for Laurel County, and watch our website https://laurel.ca.uky.edu for upcoming classes and events.
