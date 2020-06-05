New COVID-19 case in Laurel County reported on Thursday

Laurel County logged its 22nd case of COVID-19 on Thursday - the first new case in nearly a month.
According to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department which is the reporting agency for local cases, the newest case involves a 55-year-old female who is recovering at home.
The last positive case was recorded on May 7. Thus far, there have been 11 males and 11 females diagnosed with positive cases of the Coronavirus. There have been two deaths but the other 19 people who tested positive have recovered, with only the newest case being listed as "active."
The Laurel County Health Department's Facebook page offers breakdowns of the COVID cases, showing that seven people between ages 61 to 70 are the largest group affected on the local front. The age group between ages 31 to 40 are the next highest group, with five cases. According to the graph, the age groups of 31 to 40 and 18 to 30 listed five positive cases, while there was only one person between ages 41 to 50 who had a positive test. Unlike many counties across the state, Laurel County has had no positive COVID tests for anyone under age 18.
The first positive case of COVID-19 in Laurel County came on March 24, with a second case on March 30. The cases continued to rise during April, with a total of 12 reported that month. Only two cases were confirmed in May, on May 5 and May 7.
