New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-County on Wednesday

TRI-COUNTY—On Wednesday the Tri-County reported new cases of the coronavirus.
In Whitley County the case number is approaching 30 after two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whitley County residents were confirmed by the county health department, bringing total cases in Whitley County to 29.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new cases Wednesday, all of which are recovering at home. In Laurel County there are 84 active cases.
Wednesday cases for Laurel County include:
22 year old male
19 year old male
4 year old male
64 year old female
56 year old male
57 year old male
30 year old female
70 year old female
3 month old male
14 year old male
59 year old female
Gov. Beshear reported Wednesday afternoon that there were at least 15,842 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 220 of which were newly reported Wednesday.
“We’ve got to keep these case numbers under control,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re doing a good job, but we’ve got to work even harder. We can’t let our guard down when an invisible enemy is still out there.”
There were seven new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 572 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“Each one of these folks was special. Each one of them won’t get to see their friends, their neighbors, their kids and grandkids anymore,” said Gov. Beshear. “We cannot let this become the new normal. I’m heartbroken for these families.”
As of Saturday, there have been at least 411,217 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,052 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Individuals need to continue to stay six feet away from those that they don’t live with, be cautious of things they touch, and keep hand sanitizer with them, said Whitley County Health Director Marcy Rein in a previous interview.
The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases to bring the county's total to 75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.