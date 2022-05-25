There will be new and enhanced events in the Laurel area this summer - thanks to organizers and sponsorships from the City of London Tourism Commission.
One of the most popular draws of the former county fair was the truck and tractor pulls - and those enthusiasts will have their day again in July.
Brandon Fawbush with the North Laurel High FFA told the commission that the two high school FFA clubs were hosting the event, which is in conjunction with the Kentucky Tractor Pull Association (KTPA). With the tourism commission's sponsorship and oversight of the fairground property, the event will be a two-day contest on July 22 and July 23. Fawbush said the event would offer various classes of competition and would be referred to as the "Blue and Gold Battle."
The event will serve as a fundraiser for the two groups and the contest will feature several classes of competitions. Fawbush said there will be classes for gas trucks and tractors, 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive for both gas and diesel engines. He said the event would bring out large crowds, he thought, and would be a successful event.
Commissioners then granted a monetary support request to assist with that event. Fawbush added that a rain date would be planned for August or September in the event of inclement weather on the July dates.
The Laurel County Homecoming, one of the longest-running festivals in the state, is expanding its offerings for the August celebration. President Chelsea Philpot outlined some of the activities already planned for this year's event which include the Spotlight on Youth, Homecoming Parade, Pet Parade, Power Wheels race, Dachshund Derby, Sunday gospel singing, the Little Miss and Master Pageant and the Miss and Teen Laurel County Pageant.
"This is the only event that highlights Levi Jackson Park. It is our main focus and we realize that we have historical heritage there and how much history is there," she said.
She added that the Homecoming committee wishes to keep the tradition but realizes that new events and bringing back past events are needed to better involve the community. Philpot said this year a POPS in the Park concert will be added and the return of the Street Dance is on the slate. A talent search, "Shoot for the Stars," will feature Brooks Kidd, the London native who recently auditioned for "American Idol". The Moonlight Market will allow local artisans to display and market their goods as well. She added that this year's budget - with the Sunday gospel singing hopefully being sponsored by a local church - is set at over $24,000. Some commissioners asked what their contribution had been in the past, with Phil Smith stating the city tourism has given $3,000 in the past several years. Kelly Greene said she believed the donation should exceed $5,000 - the amount Homecoming committee members had requested in the past. She added that Levi Jackson is now under the city tourism umbrella and that it should receive more support from the commission.
"We're trying to make Homecoming a really spotlight event, for London, for Laurel County, to highlight the heritage of 1935, its long history," added Karlyle Young, secretary for the Homecoming board. "This year we've really worked hard to even add more to Homecoming, to involve everybody. The dance for kids, the POPS concert. Last year the hillside was like it was in the 1980s and 90s - the blankets were there. It was really emotional for some of us."
Commissioner Mike Holt said there had been lots of work done at Levi Jackson and he would like to see the contribution increased, suggesting $100,000.
"We've talked about doing lots of little things but it would be good to have one big event but I think our goal should be to make our Homecoming one of the biggest events. We spent $100,000 at Ninth Street (Town Center Park) on five concerts," he said.
Holt added that Homecoming committee members were out asking the community businesses for donations - many of which are the restaurants that pay the tax to the commission.
"I'd like to see us attack Homecoming and make it a big event. We have no other thing that highlights just Levi Jackson," he added.
With that said, commissioners voted to fund this year's Homecoming with $25,000.
Another event that would highlight Levi Jackson Park is a car show, organized by T. W. (Tony) Smith. Smith said car shows were rising in popularity once again and that he wanted to model a car show similar to that of Somernites Cruise in Somerset. Smith said the cars would be parked along the roadway of the park, which would provide some shade to spectators. That location would also allow for golf carts and other small motor craft to maneuver through the area - thus eliminating long walks for persons with mobility issues.
"In Somerset, there are no golf carts - you have to walk and it's a long stretch," Smith said. "If we could have this in the park, people would have shade and wouldn't get so hot and could ride golf carts through the area."
Kim Collier and Kelly Burton with the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission also asked for financial support for this year's World Chicken Festival, which was granted by commissioners. Each year the city tourism sponsors the entertainment for the four-day festival.
