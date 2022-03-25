New events coming to London

The spring season has arrived and the activities are abundant on the local front. Many of those existing and new events were discussed during Monday's monthly meeting of the City of London Tourist Commission, with more events now added to the roster.
Joey Hampton with the Kentucky Arborists group addressed the council about a tree climbing competition - which would bring tourists to the area. Hampton said similar events have been hosted in Lexington and Louisville, but he wanted to see the competition come to London. Hampton said he had been checking for sites to host the event - with the property of Treetop Adventures in Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park or Whitley Branch Veterans Park as both have large trees to accommodate this competition.
Hampton told tourist commissioners that the city would not be responsible for any costs related to the event - that the Kentucky Arborists would carry the insurance to cover the participants. He said the competition would include an aerial rescue, a throw run, a climbing contest and a speed tree climbing event. Catering and adventure clothing vendors would also be on hand for the event.
Hampton estimated that 35 competitors, as well as family members, would be involved in the event, adding that the Kentucky Arborists organization wanted a spot that offered adequate parking and bathroom facilities.
"With the climbers, family members and others, that will bring in about 100 people," he added.
The tree climbing competition is a one-day event, he said, and is usually held the second weekend of October. Commissioners gave Hampton the go-ahead to proceed with planning the event in London.
Tourism CEO Chris Robinson said that Tom Bauer is looking to bring a middle school girls basketball tournament to the area, making it the first-ever such event in London. The tournament would feature between 30 to 40 teams playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Organizers have already contacted the Laurel-London Optimist Club and both county middle school gyms to host the tournaments. Bauer was asking for a $1,500 sponsorship from the city tourism board, which was approved unanimously.
Robinson added that Bauer is also hoping to organize a similar tournament for the middle school boys teams in the near future.
London Downtown is also gearing up for its four major events of the year, beginning with the Main Street Market in May. Julie Rea, CEO of London Downtown, said Main Street Week is the second week of May and will end with a Main Street Market. Rea said the Main Street Market will be held at the Farmers Market on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.
"We will promote the downtown businesses that week, with special things going on every day to bring awareness to the downtown vendors," she told board members. "We are asking you to sponsor the Shop, Save or Splurge coupons from downtown businesses during that week."
Rea added that London Downtown also hosts Christmas in July, which brings Santa and Mrs. Claus from their summer beach vacation back to London for the event. She said last year's event brought out 45 vendors and was a huge success, with plans to present an even bigger event this year. Entertainment and food and craft vendors will be on the slate.
The other two events include Cider Night, which is held in conjunction with the Honeybun Run, in October and Mistletoe Market held at the Community Center on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That event coincides with Shop Local Saturday and encourages shoppers to shop at local businesses.
The Town Center concerts will begin in May, with Robinson stating that the entertainment roster will be released soon. He added that Cleanup Day in downtown London is set for Saturday, April 2. Robinson said there are already several teams registered but anyone wishing to volunteer should contact him. The cleanup falls the week before the annual Redbud Ride, which is set for Saturday, April 9. A block party featuring Brooks Kidd and Chris Shouse will be held on Friday, April 8 at Farmers Market.
Kite Day is set for Saturday, April 23 at College Park. Robinson said previous events have had to be cancelled due to rain but is hoping for this year's event to bring out a large crowd for a day of family fun and festivities.
With good luck, the swimming pool at Levi Jackson Park will be open this year and will feature a complete makeover with an internal structure. Parks Director Mackey Williams explained that the sole bidder on the pool upgrades and repair was at $134,210, with $55,000 of that being labor costs and the remaining for supplies. The pool has been in need of repair for several years, and Williams said this project should complete the needed improvements. Those will include replacing the recirculating pump, sand filters and relining around the pool area. Williams said the goal for completion is the first part of June, with commissioners voting to accept the bid.
