Bringing tourists to the area and increasing events for the community is the goal of local tourism commissions and some new ideas were discussed by the county board last week.
Some of those include a spring festival, a cycling event for special needs or elderly participants and initiating a motorcycle ride during the 2020 World Chicken Festival.
Kim Collier, co-executive director for the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, told board members at Tuesday's regular monthly meeting that the carnival operators for the annual World Chicken Festival had contacted her about a possible spring carnival.
"They are interested in doing another carnival in the spring and mentioned Memorial Day weekend," Collier said. "That would be from May 27 through May 31."
Collier added that the carnival company would donate part of the proceeds to the World Chicken Festival.
That same weekend is also the archery tournament, which brings in hundreds of tourists to the area, she added, and would offer those visitors - as well as residents - an additional option for entertainment.
Co-director Kelly Burton offered ideas for new events as well, mentioning a cycling event for special needs or elderly could be on the plate in the future. Burton said the idea is still in its initial stages but that custom bikes usually run at a minimum of $2,000.
"Since this is the Cycling Capital of Kentucky, if we could host something like that, it would be a good event," she told board members.
Another idea is to host a motorcycle ride during the World Chicken Festival. Motorcycle routes are already marked for some groups and adding that to the weekend's lineup would be another plus for the event.
Another item included adding a Junior Red Bud Ride that would extend to preschool and elementary children. Burton suggested such an event could be held with the participants riding along Broad Street. She added that there are already 509 people registered for the annual Red Bud Ride, held in April.
Other events have gone well, Burton added, stating that the Dribble Drive is the tool to expand the Christmas holiday basketball tournament in the future. Hotel bookings from that tournament generated reservations for 62 overnight stays, with the Raymond Reed tournament garnering 79 overnight stays.
In other business, board members were informed that commissioners Tom Handy and Caner Cornett were to be re-appointed as representatives of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
The London-Laurel Tourism Commission meets the third Tuesday of each month at Heritage Hills Banquet Hall at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.