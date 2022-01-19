New GEAR Up position approved; School board members honored

The schedule and leaders for the East Bernstadt school board meetings topped the agenda for last week's board meeting that also recognized the five board members serving the school district.
A table in the board meeting room of the administrative office was covered with posters from East Bernstadt students, expressing their gratitude for the service of the board members. Superintendent Vicki Jones then presented all five members with a certificate of appreciation for their service.
"January is School Board Appreciation Month and we wanted to recognize our board members for their service," Jones said. "We know without you, our school wouldn't be where it is now."
Jones said she was grateful for the support and cooperation of board members, citing conversations with other superintendents who said the cooperation among administrators and board members at other districts did not reach the status of the East Bernstadt group.
Following the recognitions, a new board chair and vice-chair were elected - those being Jim Sutton as chair and Tom Caudel as vice chair. Sutton has been on the board for 31 years, followed closely by Caudel. Caudel served several years, then stepped down but was re-elected when he sought the position again. Caudel has served a total of 22 1/2 years on the board. Mequeil Storm has logged in 9 years, with the latest members - Trisha Mullins with 2 years and Lucas Joyner having 5 years.
The board meetings for Feb. 2022 through Jan. 2023 were also discussed, with those meetings set for the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.
The GEAR Up program will add a Career and College Navigator position, per board members' approval with a salary of $34,000 plus benefits. Jones said the position is needed to compliment the other position provided through GEAR Up - the Academic Interventionist. The Career and College Navigator position will assist students in preparing for college. Jones explained that at the middle school level, the person chosen for that position will assist students in planning their high school courses for the area in which they plan to pursue in college.
Staff members will also see a slight increase in the prices of breakfast and lunch, as approved by board members. Jones said the rising prices of food necessitates an increase in the entire meal price. She said breakfast prices will increase from $2.75 to $3 while lunches will go from $4.60 to $5. She added that many teachers and staff did not purchase the entire meal, instead choosing individual items for one or both meals and that those prices won't increase.
The Healthy at School Plan was also discussed, with Jones and Principal Susan Elza both stating that the program had been successful thus far in reducing quarantines by students and staff. Elza did say the school's absentees had reached its highest number on Monday, Jan. 3 with 51 absences - the day students returned to school after Christmas break. However, weather forecasts for that day indicated possible snow, with Jones stating she thought many students were expecting a snow day on that date. Snow later in the week, however, did result in school being dismissed and and thus far, there have been two days out of the classrooms as NTI days, Elza said.
SEEK funds (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) are also due to be increased this year, Jones reported, up to $100 per year per student. SEEK funds also are used for transportation purposes, with Jones stating that Gov. Andy Beshear had proposed a total of $174 million statewide. Other educational issues are the full-day kindergarten program which was passed last year, and the newest proposal to provide Pre-K services to children age 4.
Board members also accepted the resignation of instructor Kristen Ayers, who is moving out of state with her family. Ayers' last day will be Jan. 21. A leave request for another staff member was also granted. Jones said the staff member had had surgery and requested a leave for the remainder of the school year.
Other actions included:
• Approval of CSIP/CDIP (District Improvement Plan);
• Approval of draft budget, which is due each January for the upcoming academic year.
