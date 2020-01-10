London, KY (40741)

Today

Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.