It was a brief meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education on Monday night, but one in which Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett praised the test scores for the past year.
Bennett admitted that the past year has been a challenging one for both teachers and students, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic placed students on home learning rather than in-person classes for the last six weeks of the 2020-2021 school year and the beginning of the 2021-2022 year.
"I think we would have done better on the test scores had we been in-person, but I'm still proud of the scores," he said.
That was seconded by several board members, including Ed Jones who said students and teachers had all done a "good job."
Other business included areas related to student learning, including creating some new positions in the school district. Those actions approved were:
• Revise an August item to create an Emergency Certification for Preschool Teacher at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary;
• Re-create a Gear Up college and career navigator for the school district;
• Teaching Strategies LLC online service agreement for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Teaching Strategies LLC Creative Curriculum for Preschool with one-year iCloud access for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Production contract with Musical Theatre International (MTI) and North Laurel High School.
