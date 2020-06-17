Several jobs were created and re-created by the Laurel County School Board during Monday's meeting.
Board members voted to re-create an Athletic Director position at North Laurel High School as well as a principal position at Camp Ground Elementary. Other positions approved to re-create include: Youth Service Center Coordinator at SLHS, Guidance Counselor at Day Treatment, full-time special needs assistant at Camp Ground, full-time preschool assistant at Camp Ground, special education teacher-leader for the school district, and a special education LBD teacher at NLHS. Also added were a 7-hour cook/baker position at SLMS, a food service clerk position at Central Office.
Board members also approved creating the following positions: LBD special education teacher at NLHS and an LBD special education teacher at SLHS. Ten district-wide summer student worker positions were also approved.
In other actions, Colony Elementary's intent to apply for the Dollar General Youth Literacy Grant was approved, as was awarding Young Smiles LLC for a service agreement with the district for the 2020-2021 school year. The Disclosure of Free and Reduced Price Information Agreement was also passed unanimously.
School Activity Fund Budgets for the 2020-2021 academic year were also approved, as was the FRYSC AmericCorps Memorandum of Understanding for Bush-Sublimity Family Resource Center, and Hunter Hills and Wyan-Pine Grove FRC.
Student teaching agreements for the upcoming year were also approved for Eastern Kentucky University, Midway University, Union College, University of Kentucky and University of the Cumberlands.
A dual credit agreement was also approved with Hazard Community and Technical College for the 2020-2021 school year.
Renovations on Hunter Hills also was addressed during Monday's meeting of school board members and school officials. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the first item change was to secure a wall that initially listed a four-feet hold for a vent. Because of the placement of beams, that wall needed additional support and the hole for the vent was decreased to two feet in diameter.
Installing new doors that could be unlocked only with a key was another change in the construction plans. Bennett said doors that had been installed in 1995 were not working and that new items had to be purchased. Adding a handrail by a retainer wall and installing a fence also added to the costs of the construction at the southern county school, bringing the total change orders to an additional $6,458.70.
The Laurel County Board of Education meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month in the Central Office building on Main Street beside London Elementary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those wishing to attend those meetings can report to the G. C. Garland Building directly behind the elementary building, where they can watch the live broadcast of the meeting.
