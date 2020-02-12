New procedure allows doctors to diagnosis, stage lung cancer without surgery  

A new technology called endobronchial ultrasound, or EBUS, allows doctors to more easily diagnose and stage lung cancer and other lung diseases without major surgery or hospitalization.
Doctors must collect tissue and fluid samples from the lungs in order to detect lung cancer and harmful diseases. Before EBUS, patients had to undergo an invasive surgical procedure to collect these samples through an incision in the neck. Using this new technology, pulmonologists can now collect the samples for testing painlessly without surgery.
This new procedure will benefit thousands of Kentuckians. The American Cancer Society reports that 1 in 15 men and 1 in 17 women in the United States – including smokers and nonsmokers –are at risk of developing lung cancer. More Americans die from lung cancer each year than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.
EBUS is helping physicians detect more cases of lung cancer in its earliest stages, leading to a much higher success rate for treatment. In addition to diagnosing lung cancer, EBUS can also be used to identify lung infections, inflammatory diseases and other abnormalities.
The EBUS ultrasound processor provides doctors with real-time images of the surface of the airways, blood vessels, lungs and lymph nodes. This allows doctors to view difficult-to-reach spaces and gives them access to more areas for inspection.
EBUS is faster and as accurate as the traditional surgical procedure. Doctors can view and test the gathered samples right in the procedure room, which greatly improves their ability to make the right diagnosis and deliver effective treatment. Unlike traditional procedures, EBUS uses only moderate sedation or general anesthesia, and patients typically go home the same day.
Lung cancer is most often found in adults 65 and older, but can occur at any age, so it’s important to be on the lookout for symptoms. Patients with lung cancer have reported persistent coughing, coughing up blood, chest pains, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite and shortness of breath.
While a lung cancer diagnosis can be scary, early detection is key to ensuring the best outcomes for patients. That’s why it’s important for anyone with a family history of lung cancer or who are experiencing any symptoms to be screened for the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.