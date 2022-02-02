From pampering to physicians, the new businesses opening soon in the London area continue to increase as the first month of 2022 ends.
Along with 11 new businesses, five are expanding and/or relocating while the groundwork for other potential businesses are underway.
In her monthly update, Laurel County Economic Development Authority director Paula Thompson outlined some of the newest additions to the community that have taken place during January.
• Tween and teens will have a heyday with the location of Claire's, which will locate in London Marketplace next to Kroger on KY 192. Claire's offers trendy jewelry, beauty and hair products, tech items, school supplies, toys and piercings to please the younger crowd.
• Cold Brew Creamery food truck is coming soon to the London area and will offer crafted cold brew coffee, coffee infused ice cream and milkshakes with your choice of mix-ins. The food truck will be on the scene for special events as well as various other locations.
• Feather Lady Housekeeping, LLC is a high quality residential and commercial cleaning company that is now expanding their services in the London/Laurel area. Whether you need general housekeeping, deep cleaning, relocating cleaning or office janitorial services, your needs can be met by contacting Whitley at 304-5867.
• Megan Zawko, creator of MZ Media, has 15 years' experience in professional and creative ventures and can assist business owners with website design and management, graphic design, videography social media management or grant writing. To learn more about how your business can thrive, contact her at mzmediaky@gmail.com.
• With snowball dances, proms and weddings approaching, making that special evening even more special can be achieved by Prestige Limousine. Message them on Facebook or call 606-309-9375 to make your reservation.
• Investigative Solutions of Eastern Kentucky (ISEK) is a private investigative service, now located in London. ISEK can assist with missing persons, murder cases, infidelity, petty theft, insurance fraud and process serving. To see how you can benefit from their services, contact Mike Doughty at 606-309-4430 or email at isekinvestigations@gmail.com.
• The sweet tooth has another tempting venues with the opening of Sassy Sweets by owner and baker Makenzie Robinson. Sassy Sweets specializes in gourmet dipped strawberries, homemade candy, party appetizers and more. Photos and ordering information is available on Sassy Sweets' Facebook page or by calling 606-231-0849.
• Making that special event truly special has another option with the London location of Three Kisses High Five Event Planning company, created by Haley Sizemore Petro. Petro can help bring your vision to life and celebrate any moment. Contact her at 606-312-3541.
• Southeastern Kentucky Mortuary Services can provide cremation, embalming, removal and transporting services. They are located at 40 Glenview Road in the Pitttsburg community. Contact them, 24/7, at 606-305-7780.
• Coming soon to the area is Klashed: A Beauty Bar, at 4870 South Laurel Road. Klashed offers lash extensions, teeth whitening, microblading, henna brows, facials, waxing, body contouring, hair and skin treatments and nails. A grand opening and open house is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call them at 606-656-6607 to make your appointment.
• Coming this month is Scrub Skin Bar, a new esthetics salon spa owned by Samantha Dixon and Chandler Conley. Housed in the former Enterprise Rental Space on South Laurel Road, services offered include permanent makeup, body piercing, microblading, tiny tattoos like face freckles, lip blushing, facials, waxing, lashes, body contouring, non-invasive BBL, cellulite removal and body sauna treatments. Contact them at 606-656-6808.
• Blue Mountain Hemp Smoke Shop is located at 1945 North Laurel Road in the Pittsburg community. E-cigarettes, tobacco products ad accessories are available. Call them at 606-712-4196.
• Dr. Zev Zusman, a psychiatry specialist treating children and adults, has opened a satellite office at 102 Oak Tree Plaza in Pittsburg. Dr. Zusman has 41 years of experience and is board certified. Call 606-843-6632 to schedule an appointment.
Other businesses have seen growth and are relocating or expanding.
• 20/20 Eyecare has moved into their new location on Myers Baker Road behind Walmart. Family eye care is available, including exams, glasses, contacts, treatment of ocular disease, Lasik and cataract co-management. Schedule your appointment with Dr. TeShawna Sutton by calling 606-878-7500.
• London Shopping Center is the new site for Bluegrass Class, offering gift and children's clothing and shoes, skin care, home decor and gifts. They are located at 144 London Shopping Center and are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, contact them at 606-657-5192.
• Not Too Shabby Furnishings and More is celebrating their new location at 311 West Fifth Street with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The relocation is due to expansion.
While new businesses are announcing their arrival in London, several sites are undergoing the preparation work for future development.
• The 8-acre parcel on Esquire Lane off KY 192 near Saint Joseph London hospital is cleared and annexed into the City of London. New owners are making parcels available for future development.
• Bluegrass International Trucks is occupying the space behind Shiloh's Steakhouse.
• The former Shell gas station/convenience store at the intersection of KY 229 and South Main Street has been demolished for proposed road widening.
• The Robinson property across from Green Roof Plaza on North U.S. 25 (North Laurel Road) is being cleared for property improvement. No plans for future development have yet been announced.
• Earthwork is ongoing behind Dog Patch Center off West KY 80. This is being done to improve the property and marketing purposes. No announcement of future projects has yet been released.
• A 12-acre parcel on West KY 80 across from the state highway garage is currently undergoing cleanup for future industrial or commercial projects. For information, contact Dylan Carpenter at 606-401-3352.
