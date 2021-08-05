New, returning events coming to Laurel; Homecoming, carnival, Honey Bun Day and World Chicken Festival set

There are several new and returning events slated for late summer and fall - all of which tourism officials are hoping will generate participation by local residents and visitors.
During last week's regular monthly meeting, City Tourism executive director Chris Robinson outlined several events through the end of the year.
The city and county tourism commissions are partnering once again for a display at the Kentucky State Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 18 through Aug. 29.
The state fair also coincides with the Laurel County Homecoming, set for Thursday, Aug. 19 through Saturday, Aug. 21. This year, the Homecoming will be accented by a carnival, to be held at the fairgrounds property from Aug. 17 through Aug. 21. This year's Homecoming will feature a children's pageant, live music, a parade in downtown London on Saturday, contests, a 5K run, and the tradition
The last of the Summer Concert Series at Town Center will take place on Friday, Sept. 3 - kicking off the Labor Day weekend. That concert will feature Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, an original member of Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane, who revived the group after a lawsuit prohibiting either "Jefferson" or "Airplane" to be used as the group's name.
Robinson added that September will bring the World Chicken Festival back to downtown London. This year's musical acts feature a wide range of talent from bluegrass to rock, as well as the carnival rides, contests, and craft and informational booths.
A revived event is planned for early October and will test crowd participation for a world record.
October 9 will mark another try for London setting the world's record for Honey Bun Eating, the last being in 2016. With Flower's Bakery heralded as the largest producer of honey buns in the nation, local officials have teamed with officials at the bakery to host a Honey Bun Day. That event will begin with a race starting at Farmers Market at 9 a.m. and going to Whitley Branch Veterans Park where contestants will eat a honey bun at the top of the park, then make a loop and return to Farmers Market. The funds raised will benefit a local charity specified by Flowers Bakery.
"That afternoon we will move to Town Center to try to get the most people eating a single honey bun simultaneously," Robinson said. "Trying to get with Guinness Book of World Records is either very expensive or you have to have connection and we're going to try to do this but it may not happen this year."
Robinson said the last attempt was around 773 people, but he felt that getting 1,000 people to participate was hopeful. Food vendors will also feature food items with honey buns, while restaurants in the area will be encouraged to add Honey Bun themed items to their menus. The city council will declare Saturday, Oct. 9 as "Honey Bun Day."
While that event marks a special day, the annual Thriller Ride will not be on the agenda this year. The October Thriller Ride is a smaller version of the Redbud Ride in April and features shorter routes.
Town Center will also initiate the fall holiday season - featuring the Pumpkin Park from Oct. 14 to Oct. 30. Boo on Main is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, which will also be the official day for Trick-or-Treating, since Halloween falls on Sunday this year.
The Christmas season in downtown London will begin with a tree lighting ceremony at Town Center Park on Tuesday, November 30. Christmas on Main will mark festivities and the holiday parade through downtown London on Friday, Dec. 3. The London Community Orchestra will also host its annual Christmas concert at First Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 4.
London and Laurel County will be lit up again this holiday season with the second annual Lights Around London, which offers citizens the opportunity to decorate their homes and be judged for prizes. Last year's inaugural event had over 40 entries throughout the city and county. The displays and judging will take place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 30.
The year winds down with the New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31 in downtown London. Food vendors and live entertainment will be part of the celebration as well.
The events listed here are those sponsored by the City of London Tourism Commission. Other events will be taking place.
