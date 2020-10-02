Some county roads will get a refreshed look and three roads will be officially added to the county's maintenance regime.
During Tuesday's regular monthly meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, magistrates approved the Department Rural and Municipal Aid Flex Agreement and Resolution for 2020. Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield explained that the Flex funds would assist in road maintenance. Fifteen roads will be resurfaced as part of that funding and include:
• Cabin Creek Road, 0.793 miles, from Lake Road north to end of county road maintenance;
• Dempsey Lane, 0.233 miles from Esquire Lane north to Perry Lane;
• Derby Drive, 0.359 miles from Paddock Downs westward to end of county road maintenance;
• Derby Drive Spur Road, 0.033 miles from Derby Drive to the other end of Derby Drive;
• Derby Road Spur, 0.032 miles from Derby Drive east to other end of Derby Drive;
• Esquire Lane, 0.137 miles from KY 3012 to Perry Lane;
• Lick Fork Road from KY 1305 south to Watkins Lane;
• Paddock Downs from Rough Creek Road west to Derby Drive;
• Perry Lane from Valley Church Road north to end of county road maintenance;
• Robinson Road from U.S. 25 south to U.S. 25;
• Sybille Lane, 0.053 miles, from Esquire Lane south to end of county road maintenance;
• Valley Church Road, 0.814 miles, from Perry Lane south to end of county road maintenance;
• Waterworks Road, 1.321 miles from KY 3432 south to 0.234 miles south of Moody Lane;
• Winners Circle, 0.138 miles from Derby Drive east to end of county road maintenance;
• Winners Circle Spur, 0.039 miles south from Winners Circle and back to Winners Circle.
Magistrates also voted to include R. Shell Circle in District 5 into county road maintenance system as well as include three roads off Cabin Creek. Westerfield said that all three roads had CR (County Road) numbers for years, but have never been named. Magistrates voted unanimously to name those roads as Topaz Road, 745 feet; Garnet Road, 360 feet, and Pearl Road, 337.
A bond for a proposed subdivision on Wyan Road was also released to the property owner, who has decided not to build a subdivision in that area. The bond of $13,824 will be released on that project.
Magistrates also voted to re-appoint Kenneth Finley to the Laurel Water District #2 board as commissioner for a four-year term. Also accepted were the tax rates for the Laurel County and East Bernstadt school districts. Westerfield explained that the fiscal court cannot approve those rates, but must simply accept those as submitted.
