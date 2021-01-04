The new year came in with a bang indeed for Laurel Sheriff's officials with a pursuit and a crash of a vehicle along some western county roadways just after dusk on New Year's Day.
Although no official statement from the Sheriff's Office has been released, witnesses to the pursuit said a reddish-orange SUV was traveling on Sinking Creek Road at a high rate of speed with two Sheriff's vehicles with emergency equipment activated in close pursuit, headed from the White Oak area toward Sinking Creek Road which joins West KY 80 at approximately four miles.
The female driver lost control at the intersection with Roy Dugger Road, striking a ditchline and narrowly missing a utility pole in a field before flipping onto its top. Several other Sheriff's vehicles were also involved in the pursuit, traveling down Sinking Creek Road toward the pursuit. Ambulance Inc. was called to the scene. Members of the Swiss Colony Fire Department were also present.
