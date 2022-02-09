Kentucky will be represented in Washington D.C. this May when the North Laurel High School marching band travels to participate in the Memorial Day parade.
To offset the costs of that trip, the NLHS Jazz Band is hosting a dinner, concert and silent auction on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the London Community Center.
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the event offers an evening of fun to celebrate the romantic season as well as supporting the efforts and success of the band program. A special part of the evening will be recognition of Jazz Band members who achieved placement in the All Regional Jazz Band.
Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased from any band member or band parent.
