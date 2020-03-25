NLHS artificial turf bid awarded, staff praised for efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

Photo by Nita Johnson

Members of the Laurel County School Board practiced social distancing during their meeting on Monday evening, arranging seating for school officials to be six feet apart, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Gov. Andy Beshear. Seating in the audience was also arranged for that same distance. Pictured here are: Larry Bryson, school board attorney, Bud Stuber, Ed Jones, Jeff Lewis, Phillip Bundy and John Begley. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett and Deputy Superintendent Denise Griebel are seated at a table in the foreground.