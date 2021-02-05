The final phases of the artificial turf on North Laurel High's football field showed a decrease in expected costs.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said those lowered costs saved $14,401 with change orders for the project. Those changes included a $13,444 from Sportsfield Specialities and other vendors associated with the project.
That discussion came during the bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County school board on Monday evening. That meeting also included presentations by the Gear Up staff at the county's two middle and high schools and included updates on the activities of students involved in those programs. Caprecia Sizemore with South Laurel Middle's program said a virtual career fair with Junior Achievement had been held successfully as well as a drive-through event held in conjunction with the school's Youth Service Center. Elaine McPhetridge with North Laurel High School explained that Gear Up program assists students with academic performance, offering tutoring and support as students transition from middle school into high school.
The Gear Up program is operated through a grant and begins with students in the seventh grade and follows them through high school. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected in-person attendance and has limited activities usually held throughout the school year. However, the $60,000 grant that is split between the four schools, with SLHS Gear Up coordinator Scarlette Sexton telling board members that the Gear Up program is "a key part of students not failing."
The school district is also maintaining an above average contingency, as discussed during the presentation of the 2021-2022 draft budget. School districts must submit those projected costs and revenues each year. Bennett told board members that the $6.8 million budget reflects a potential loss of 8% state funding - which averages to $2,133,786. The cost of Chrome Books for all students of $81,000 is included in that budget. Bennett said the total budget draft is $6,822,529 plus $2,200,000 for the Center For Innovation, bringing the total draft budget to $8,822,529. That amount gives the school district a 10.65% contingency - which is well above the state's required 2% contingency.
Board members also approved Hunter Hills Elementary to apply for two Reflex Educator grants, and the re-creation of a district art teacher, a preschool assistant at Wyan-Pine Grove, a district EL instructional assistant, a Gear UP academic interventionist.
January is also School Board Appreciation Month and the five board members and school board attorney Larry Bryson were all presented with a basket of snacks to recognize their service. Board members are Ed Jones, Phillip Bundy, Joe Karr, Jeff Lewis and John Begley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.