The banner signifying North Laurel High School Jaguars lead the way as the Class of 2021 filed into the Corbin Arena on Saturday morning, while the smiles of the graduates reflected the cheers of pride from family and friends gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Despite the challenges of the last two years of their secondary education, the Class of 2021 had many achievements to smile about. Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett praised the school and the students for earning approximately $2.2 million in scholarship money as well as their academic and athletic success.
Class President Tavery Platner said there had been many changes in students' lives over the past year - having to adjust to Home Computer Instruction as opposed to the traditional in-person classes that have symbolized public education.
"This year has not only affected you and me but everybody," Platner told his fellow graduates. "We missed the relationships we'd built, but victorious describes this class. Today is not a sad ending but a spectacular beginning. We are the embodiment of strength."
Salutatorian Kaelyn Ellisia Edwards said that high school had definitely had its "ups and downs."
"If you'd told me when I first walked into this school as a ninth grader that I would finish my last two years at home, I would have laughed," she said. "But we did and we did it!"
Valedictorian Nathan Sanders reflected on many memories of his high school years, taking a moment of silence to remember all those who had experienced losses over the past year. That included a blue and green bouquet in an empty seat to honor classmate Joshua Logan Belcher, who was killed in an automobile accident in 2019. Sanders also recalled some particular staff members who had left lasting impressions - Mr. Harris and his cheers to students, Mr. Houchens and his humor, the basketball team and other times and people that his class will cherish in the future.
"We will miss our friends but we will cherish the memories of North Laurel High School," he said. "We have made it here and I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for us."
Principal Mike Black also spoke, giving graduates some strong advice for their future.
"Education doesn't stop just because you got a diploma," he said. "Life has no core content - it's all electives. You make the choices."
Black bid the graduates well, ending with "I wish you good health, happiness and success" before the graduates tossed their hats in their final act as students.
