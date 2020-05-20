Taking off from the G. C. Garland building at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the North Laurel High School Class of 2020 traveled along Main Street to Hal Rogers Parkway to the high school where parents, friends, school staff and others joined in to wish them success in their future.
The names of graduates and those seniors who received scholarships and awards were recognized over SAM Radio (103.7) on Friday evening, with live broadcasts of the parade on Saturday afternoon when the procession of seniors circled the school grounds for one last farewell.
