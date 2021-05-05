This year has been a very unique year for the North Laurel High School Dance Team. With all of the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the season has been challenging for sure. The team has persevered through many setbacks, from a delay in tryouts that allowed them to form their team to continuous quarantines of dancers due to COVID-19 exposures from outside sources. The team has pushed through and feels confident that they are ready for post season competition. The North Laurel High School Dance Team competes at the KHSAA Region Dance Competition on May 9 in Letcher County at Letcher County Central High School where they will compete in both Hip Hop and Game Day divisions. The team is hopeful that they can defend their region championship title and compete at the KHSAA State Dance Competition on May 16 at George Rogers Clark in Winchester. Last year the team placed 7th out of 30 teams at the KHSAA State Competition in the Hip Hop division. The team is feeling confident that they are ready to represent North Laurel well. The North Laurel Dance team will hold tryouts as soon as they return from state with tryouts beginning on May 17 and running through May 21. For information regarding tryouts contact Jaime VanHook or Johnna Phelps Cessna at jaime.vanhook@ebernstadt.kyschools.us
Photos by Jessie Eldridge
