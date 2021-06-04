The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the traditional graduation ceremonies in 2020, but a tradition was born from that dilemma - the Graduate Parade - which continued this year on the eve of graduation ceremonies.
Many of the 2021 graduating class of North Laurel High School gathered at the G. C. Garland Building on Friday evening to celebrate their accomplishments in a parade through downtown London along North Main Street and Hal Rogers Parkway to the school.
Sporadic rain throughout Friday, along with cool temperatures, threatened the festivities, although the Class of 2021 proved that while a pandemic could not keep them from shining, neither could predicted rainfall.
