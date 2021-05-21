NLHS hosts first-ever Senior Sunrise  

Many teenagers can hardly find a reason to get up before the sun does, especially during a cold April morning. Yet, seniors at North Laurel High School took it upon themselves to gather at the football field even before a majority of their teachers would arrive. On Friday, April 30, NLHS seniors held the first-ever Senior Sunrise event. The event was organized by Senior Class officers and teacher volunteers.
Secretary of the Senior Class Allison Pham was inspired by a member of the previous graduating class who tried to push the idea before the pandemic hit. Class President Tavery Platner liked and supported the idea. The morning of the event Tavery, remarked, “Early morning, 80's rock, and the sun rising.”
The Senior Sunrise event gave seniors a positive memory to initiate the conclusion of their high school careers. The event was a morning full of music, donuts, and camaraderie. Though the morning sky was overcast with fog, the seniors still enjoyed the simple joy that the event provided and the companionship of their classmates as the sky became brighter.
“I’m very grateful that our school allowed us to have a fun, safe day to ourselves as seniors. It makes up for some of the traditions we’ve lost as seniors because of the pandemic,” remarked Zoe Yaden, another member of the senior class.
