On Thursday, November 11, North Laurel High School held its fourth annual Senior Class Presidential Debate. This event is hosted each year by Mr. Garrison Burchell's AP Government and Politics class. The election process at NLHS allows students to gain valuable insight into the democratic process by simulating what it means to be a responsible and engaged American voter. The candidates were able to speak directly to their fellow seniors while sharing their visions for the Class of 2022. This year's candidates include Seth Elkins, Megan Whitson, Jaylnn VanHook and Cade Robinson. The moderators for the debate were Will Smith, Gavin Tincher and Hailee Valentine. The general election was set to take place on Monday.

