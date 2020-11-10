NLHS hosts virtual class presidential debate

Photo submitted
North Laurel High School held its first ever virtual class presidential debate on Thursday, October 29. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's debate was held on Google Classroom rather than the auditorium. On this virtual forum, the candidates, and their running-mates addressed various issues that affect the Class of 2021. This event is held every year in hopes of making the democratic process more relatable to high school students. The general election was held Nov. 6 in the NLHS library. The four candidates for NLHS Class President were Zoe, Yaden, Jimmy Schneider, Chance Southerland, and Tavery Platner. The election is organized every year by Mr. Garrison Burchell's AP Government and Politics Class along with the librarians Mrs. Kelli Gray and Mrs. Wilma Sears.
