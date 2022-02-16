The North Laurel High School Jazz Band took their Valentine's Day celebrations to heart this year.
Band parents and band supporters gathered at the London Community Center on Saturday night for dinner, music and a silent auction as a fundraiser for the NLHS band.
Under the direction of band director Billy Carpenter, the NLHS Jazz Band showed their musical talents with a variety of songs, ending with their traditional "Welcome to the Jungle."
Band parents pitched in to prepare and serve the menu that offered pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, green beans or fettuccine alfredo and bread. Silent auction items ranged from Kate Spade New York purse and wallets, jewelry, home decor, gift cards, embroidered travel bags, a UK basketball signed by NLHS basketball star Reed Shepherd, and many other items.
The fundraiser will assist with the costs of the band's trip to Washington D.C. to partake in the annual Memorial Day parade. They were chosen for the honor as the sole Kentucky high school marching band to be offered an invitation to the event.
Anyone wishing to donate for the trip can contact the school at (606) 862-4699.
