Cadets with the North Laurel High School's JROTC program displayed their instruction during an all-day inspection on Tuesday. The cadets were rated on the neatness of their uniforms, presentation of colors, marching skills and other procedures.
Conducting the inspection was Commander Hankins of Area 3 of the Navy JROTC program of the Midwest that includes states from Ohio to Nebraska and back to Kentucky and all northern states.
Several students were recognized during the program with promotions to another rank. Others were recognized for "outstanding" uniforms that also included the shoes being polished and clean.
Hankins spoke to the students and parents gathered for the program to tell them some background of the ROTC programs.
"This is not a recruiting tool for the military," he said. "This is about being a good citizen, to go on after high school - and I expect each and every one of you to graduate high school. You're here to learn. Be involved. We're going to give you the tools to be successful in life after high school."
Hankins also issued a challenge to the NLHS students.
"Never ever forget that it is not just looking good," he said. "You are a part of the Navy JROTC, along with 95,000 other cadets. You must adapt and overcome - that's how we live. We have to remember the core values of the military - Honor, Courage and Commitment. Take responsibility for yourself."
Hankins then congratulated the cadets for their showing during Tuesday's exercise. He also thanked the parents/guardians of the group, saying that he often attends schools undergoing inspection only to find himself alone in a gym with only the JROTC members were present.
Hankins said he oversees 54 units, totaling around 7,000 cadets.
"I go to schools where nobody is there except the cadets," he said. "But this program needs the support of the parents and the school and I appreciate your being here today."
