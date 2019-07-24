Greek mythology and the "after story" is the theme of this year's North Laurel High School marching band show that focuses on the story of Orpheus and his newlywed, Eurydice.
The 60-member marching band launched its first practices for this year's show that focuses on the love story of Orpheus, a legendary musician and poet, and Eurydice, an oak nymph who was one of the daughters of the god Apollo. But another person wanted the lovely goddess, who died tragically when she tried to evade his attention.
"The two were set to marry but a god came to Orpheus and told him the marriage would be doomed," explained NLHS Band Director Billy Carpenter. "They married anyway, but on the day of their wedding, she dies. Our show is about how he deals with her death."
Her death comes about, according to the Greek legend, after another man pursues her. Eurydice flees from his attention, steps on a snake, is bitten and dies.
The show picks up where Eurydice enters the underworld and her newlywed husband then makes a deal with Hades to come and get her. The grieving groom is then challenged to play music to entice his bride - with strict instructions that he cannot look back to ensure that she is following him.
"He's almost there but then he looks back," Carpenter continued. "Then that sent her back into the underworld and he can't save her."
Carpenter said the show will feature some props that have dual usage.
"We'll have marble pillars with symbols (lair) on top of them that the color guard members will use during the show," he said.
On Friday, the band members were marking their spots on the practice field for their marching skills during the cooler morning hours, then taking their instruments outside to practice their musical skills. Carpenter said he was well pleased with the progress made during the first week of band camp, which began last Monday and will continue until July 31.
"We've made great progress and I'm very happy with it," he continued. "The kids and staff are excited about the show."
Carpenter is beginning his first year of teaching and said the initiation into the program has been warm and welcoming.
"The kids and parents are all excellent," he said. "We have a superb band boosters group."
Songs featured in this year's show include "His Kiss, The Riot" by Annis Mitchell, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which was recorded by the Eurythmics, and "Lux Aeterna" by Clint Mansell. "Sweet Dreams" features both a trumpet and clarinet solo.
Although NLHS was a Class 4-A last year under KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association), the northern Laurel high school does not compete at that level.
"We are not in the KMEA circuit. We compete in the Mid States Band Association," he said. "There are schools from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan."
Carpenter said he was not sure if the NLHS band will fall into the Class 2-A or 3-A category this year.
"Mid State is based on the band size, so it depends on how many bands and marching members there are before we know what class we'll be in," he said.
What he does know is that the band members are working hard to learn the music and movement for this year's show and he expects a successful year. The Mid State finals competition is held in November in Dayton, Ohio.
Meanwhile, Carpenter and band members are preparing their show while also planning their NLHS Band Invitational competition on Sept. 14 and already have 20 high school marching bands registered to perform.
