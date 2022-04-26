Photos by Nita Johnson
It was indeed "An Enchanted Fairy Tale" as students from North Laurel High School paraded into the London Community Center on Saturday evening for prom. Students began arriving around 7 p.m. - some making a grand appearance in special vehicles, while others shunned the crowd with their finest attire for the formal event. All shades of the rainbow colors were represented in the students' attire, offset with jewelry, hats, shoes and the smiling faces of those attending.
